Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Invited to Participate in the Amazon Web Services Public Sector Summit in Washington, D.C.

Company's Attendance to Highlight the Power of Generative AI and its SpotlightAI Drone Imagery Analysis Ecosystem Built on Amazon Web Services

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Safe Pro or the Company), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that its Safe Pro AI subsidiary and its SpotlightAI, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, drone-based imagery analysis ecosystem, has been invited to participate in the AWS Public Sector Summit Conference being held in Washington, DC on June 26-27, 2024. The Company also published a new video introduction to SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining that can be viewed here.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Summit is the marquee annual event hosted by AWS at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to engage in 300 interactive learning sessions, network among public sector industry leaders and AWS experts, and engage with partners who are driving innovation, adapting to change and challenges, and constructing innovative solutions in the cloud powered by AWS.

In this era of generative AI, in his keynote address, Dave Levy, Vice President of AWS Worldwide Public Sector (WWPS), will delve into the art of the possible, showcasing how AWS innovations and services empower customers. Mr. Levy will highlight the latest advancements, customer success stories, and tools that promise to revolutionize how to approach the world's biggest challenges. Senior members of Safe Pro Group and Safe Pro AI will be attending the event and meeting with AWS public sector partners and customers to discuss the capabilities and potential applications of its SpotlightAI-powered drone imagery processing technology. To register for the AWS Public Sector Summit, please visit the event's website at https://aws.amazon.com/events/summits/washington-dc/.

"Safe Pro AI is a proud partner with AWS and is honored to have the opportunity to present our patent-pending drone imagery analysis technology at this prestigious event. AWS' strategic and technical expertise has been instrumental throughout our relationship commencing with our development cycle and into our next phase of customer acquisition. We wish to thank the AWS team for their continued guidance for SpotlightAI and supporting our mission to tackle the global landmine crisis," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

Powered by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, SpotlightAI is a hyper scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for the analysis of imagery collected by Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) drones utilizing advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning models for small object detection and data reporting. The software ecosystem harnesses machine learning (ML) models to process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. Currently, the SpotlightAI platform utilizes an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying over 150 various types of land mines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and explosive remnants of war (ERW) ranging from "butterfly" anti-personnel mines to cluster munitions. SpotlightAI can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled three business units focused on protecting those who protect us all. Our strategic emphasis is on the development of a cloud-based ecosystem for analyzing drone imagery utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, deep learning, and applied computer vision software for hyper scalable processing, analysis, and reporting. Our core capabilities include artificial intelligence/machine learning, mission critical drone services and the manufacturer of ballistic protective products. Safe Pro is led by a team of executives and subject matter experts drawn from the government and commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies for governments, enterprises, and NGOs, enabling them to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Michael Glickman

917-397-2272

mglickman@safeprogroup.com

SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com