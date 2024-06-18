Network to Code Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

The Leading Provider in Network Automation Named Among Best Workplaces

Network to Code , the global leader in network automation services and solutions, has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list for the 2nd year in a row. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

"Being named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2024 is a testament to our commitment to creating a dynamic, inclusive, and supportive work environment," said John Marchese, CEO of Network to Code. "Our team is our greatest asset, helping companies transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. We are dedicated to fostering a culture where everyone can grow, innovate, and achieve their full potential."

With a presence in more than 30 states and 10 different countries, Network to Code is a global entity composed of dedicated learners and teachers. The company's commitment to giving back and growing the network automation community showcases its belief that community sparks innovation and change. This philosophy extends internally, fostering a people-first mindset in all their endeavors.

"As organizations grow, there is often a fear that their culture might change," said Heather Oliver, Chief People Officer at Network to Code. "However, our unwavering commitment to staying true to our roots earned us this wonderful recognition. This accolade is a testament to our dedication to fostering a strong, inclusive culture within our organizational community, where everyone feels empowered to express their voice and take pride in our company."

Founded in 2014, Network to Code is a network automation solutions provider helping clients around the globe accelerate their network automation journey. Network to Code is the only services company in the world focused on enabling enterprise network teams to transform their operational models to improve reliability, enhance security, and expedite time to value. By blending services and software to deliver network automation solutions built on NetDevOps principles and our purpose-built software, Nautobot, this approach provides customers with open, extensible, and vendor-agnostic automation solutions designed not only to deliver immediate outcomes but also to lay a solid foundation for scalable automation well into the future.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best-and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

This news comes on the heels of Network to Code's recent announcement of the release of "Network Automation With Nautobot," a new book co-authored by Jason Edelman, Founder and CTO of Network to Code, and a cadre of senior automation leaders at the firm. This new book is the second co-authored by Jason, and the fourth from the senior network automation leaders at Network to Code, again reflecting the organization's commitment to developing the network automation community and sharing insights and best practices to help networking teams unlock the power of network automation.

