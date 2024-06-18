Lachute, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMaterials", "QIMC" or the "Company") proudly acknowledges and supports the recent decision by the Government of Canada to designate silicon as a critical metal. This move underscores the vital role that silicon plays in numerous industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

As a key supplier of high-grade silica to its partner HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ("HPQ"), QIMC recognizes the significance of this designation in ensuring a stable and resilient supply chain for essential materials. Silicon is a fundamental component in the production of semiconductors, solar panels, and a wide range of other innovative technologies driving global progress.

"We commend the Government of Canada for its foresight in recognizing the strategic importance of silicon," said John Karagiannidis, President at Quebec Innovative Materials. "This designation not only highlights the critical nature of silicon in modern industry but also reinforces the need for reliable sources of high-quality silica. We are proud to support HPQ Silicon and other partners in their efforts to advance sustainable and innovative solutions."

Furthermore, the Company extends its congratulations to its partner HPQ for its recent milestone achievement in the pre-commissioning of its fumed silica pilot plant and the remarkable progress made by its affiliate, Novacium, in the testing of its Gen2 advanced silicon-based material.

HPQ's dedication to innovation and sustainability mirrors QIMaterials own strategy, making them invaluable partners in the pursuit of technological excellence.

The inclusion of silicon on Canada's critical metals list demonstrates a commitment to enhancing domestic capabilities in strategic industries and promoting economic resilience. By prioritizing the development of silicon-related technologies and supply chains, Canada can strengthen its position as a global leader in advanced manufacturing and clean technology.

Quebec Innovative Materials remains dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and service to its partners in the silicon supply chain. As demand for silicon continues to grow, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and contributing to the success of Canada's innovation-driven economy.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit www.qimaterials.com.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

