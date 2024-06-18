Mesa Air Group, Inc.: Mesa Air Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

PHOENIX, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) ("Mesa" or the "Company") today reported second quarter fiscal 2024 financial and operating results.



Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Update :

Total operating revenues of $131.6 million

Pre-tax income of $11.7 million, net income of $11.7 million or $0.28 per diluted share

Adjusted net income 1 of $6.3 million 2 or $0.15 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDAR 1 of $28.2 million

Flew 99.85% controllable completion factor



Additional Updates :

Closed on additional five engines associated with RASPRO finance lease since June 2024 announcement

Renegotiated operating lease on two CRJ aircraft into a fully amortized buyout lease, reducing payments by $9.5 million over life of lease

"Our second quarter results have begun to demonstrate an improvement in our business and reflect our efforts over the past year-and-a-half to restructure and strengthen our operations, P&L, and balance sheet," said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO. "Given meaningfully improved block-hour rates on our E-175 flying, coupled with our initiatives to eliminate surplus CRJ assets, we achieved our first GAAP and adjusted net profits in 11 quarters, as well as our best adjusted EBITDAR result over that period. Concurrently, Mesa has reduced its total debt by $221.5 million, or 36%, over the past year.

"While we still have work to do as we transition out of our CRJ-900 fleet and build our E-175 flying, we expect to remain cash-flow neutral for the remainder of the fiscal year. With an optimized asset base, our ongoing transition toward higher-margin E-175 flying, and the continued reduction in pilot attrition and strength in our pilot pipeline, we look forward to returning to consistent profitability in the future."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Details

Total operating revenues in Q2 2024 were $131.6 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 8.0%, from $121.8 million for Q2 2023. Contract revenue decreased $10.0 million, or 9.7%. These increases were primarily driven by higher E-175 block-hour rates with United Airlines, effective as of October 1, 2023. Mesa recognized the increased rates for Q2 2024, as well as an additional $8.8 million for Q1 2024, in this quarter. Pass-through revenue decreased by $0.3 million, or 1.6%. Mesa's Q2 2024 results include, per GAAP, the recognition of $7.9 million of previously deferred revenue, versus the deferral of $5.7 million in Q2 2023. The remaining deferred revenue balance of $10.2 million will be recognized as flights are completed over the remaining term of the United contract.

Total operating expenses in Q2 2024 were $119.9 million, a decrease of $28.8 million, or 19.3%, versus Q2 2023. This decrease primarily reflects $14.1 million lower asset impairment losses, $6.7 million lower depreciation and amortization expense, and $5.5 million, or 10.0% lower, flight operations expense, driven by Mesa's divestiture of surplus CRJ assets.

Mesa's Q2 2024 results reflect net income of $11.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $35.1 million, or $(0.88) per diluted share, for Q2 2023. Mesa's Q2 2024 adjusted net income was $6.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss of $21.3 million, or $(0.53) per diluted share, in Q2 2023.

Mesa's adjusted EBITDA1 for Q2 2024 was $26.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million for Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDAR was $28.2 million for Q2 2024, compared to adjusted EBITDAR of $7.9 million in Q2 2023.

______________________

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures

2 Adjusted net income primarily excludes $10.5 million gain on debt forgiveness during quarter

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Operating Performance

Operationally, the Company reported a controllable completion factor of 99.85% for United during Q2 2024. This is compared to a controllable completion factor of 99.63% for United during Q2 2023. Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control.

For Q2 2024, approximately 98% of the Company's total revenue was derived from its contract with United. The Company's CPA with United provides for 80 large (70/76 seats) jets, comprising a mix of E-175s and CRJ-900s. In Q2 2024, Mesa's fleet mix comprised 56 E-175s and 24 CRJ-900s.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Mesa ended the March quarter with $18.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $400.0 million in total debt, secured primarily with aircraft and engines, compared to a balance of $621.6 million as of March 31, 2023. During the quarter, the Company made $38.8 million of debt payments related to CRJ engine sale transactions, achieved $10.5 million in loan forgiveness from United as a result of operational performance, and had a net reduction of $7.6 million on its line of credit with United. The Company also made $27.1 million in scheduled debt payments.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 79 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Cuba, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2024, Mesa operated a fleet of 80 aircraft, with approximately 263 daily departures. The Company had approximately 2,110 employees. Mesa operates all its flights as United Express pursuant to the terms of a capacity purchase agreement entered into with United Airlines, Inc.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "might", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Listing Rule, the Company's ability to become current with its reports with the SEC, and the risk that the completion and filing of the Form 10-Qs will take longer than expected. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

Contact:

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Media

media@mesa-air.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations@mesa-air.com





MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 113,820 $ 103,782 Pass-through and other revenue 17,762 18,052 Total operating revenues 131,582 121,834 Operating expenses: Flight operations 49,329 54,830 Maintenance 44,272 45,985 Aircraft rent 1,408 835 General and administrative 11,133 13,538 Depreciation and amortization 9,823 16,541 Asset impairment 2,659 16,743 Other operating expenses 1,315 233 Total operating expenses 119,939 148,705 Operating income/(loss) 11,643 (26,871 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (10,640 ) (13,030 ) Interest income 14 49 Gain on investments 7,230 - Unrealized gain/(loss) on investments, net (6,499 ) 2,095 Gain on debt forgiveness 10,500 - Other income, net (516 ) 538 Total other expense, net 89 (10,348 ) Income (loss) before taxes 11,732 (37,219 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 72 (2,097 ) Net income (loss) $ 11,660 $ (35,122 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.28 $ (0.88 ) Diluted $ 0.28 $ (0.88 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 41,068 39,932 Diluted 41,068 39,932

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 September 30,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 18,529 $ 32,940 Restricted cash 2,984 3,132 Receivables, net 4,650 8,253 Expendable parts and supplies, net 29,474 29,245 Assets held for sale 38,250 57,722 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,550 7,294 Total current assets 98,437 138,586 Property and equipment, net 529,479 698,022 Lease and equipment deposits 1,289 1,630 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,074 9,709 Deferred heavy maintenance, net 6,466 7,974 Assets held for sale 41,970 12,000 Other assets 20,558 30,546 TOTAL ASSETS $ 706,273 $ 898,467 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 94,373 $ 163,550 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,809 4,880 Current maturities of operating leases 2,334 3,510 Accounts payable 57,347 58,957 Accrued compensation 13,415 10,008 Other accrued expenses 26,525 27,001 Total current liabilities $ 196,803 $ 267,906 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion 299,040 364,728 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 7,309 8,077 Deferred credits 3,720 4,617 Deferred income taxes 8,907 8,414 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 7,347 16,167 Other noncurrent liabilities 28,475 28,522 Total noncurrent liabilities 354,798 430,525 Total liabilities 551,601 698,431 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 41,172,218 (2024) and 40,940,326 (2023) shares issued and outstanding, 4,899,497 (2024) and 4,899,497 (2023) warrants issued and outstanding 271,981 271,155 Accumulated deficit (117,309 ) (71,119 ) Total stockholders' equity 154,672 200,036 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 706,273 $ 898,467

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Operating Highlights

(Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Available seat miles (thousands) 961,761 1,065,771 (9.8 )% Block hours 43,270 48,186 (10.2 )% Average stage length (miles) 544 542 0.4 % Departures 23,691 26,450 (10.4 )% Passengers 1,422,702 1,545,489 (7.9 )% Controllable completion factor* United 99.85 % 99.63 % 0.2 % Total completion factor** United 97.15 % 98.48 % (1.4 )%

*Controllable completion factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total completion factor includes all cancellations

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income or loss. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

1Reconciliation of GAAP versus non-GAAP Disclosures

(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Income

(Loss)

Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net Income

(Loss) Net Income (Loss)

per Diluted Share GAAP income (loss) $ 11,732 $ (72 ) $ 11,660 $ 0.28 $ (37,219 ) $ 2,097 $ (35,122 ) $ (0.88 ) Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)(9)(10) (5,423 ) 33 (5,390 ) $ (0.13 ) 14,762 (980 ) 13,782 $ 0.35 Adjusted income loss 6,309 (39 ) 6,270 $ 0.15 (22,457 ) 1,117 (21,340 ) $ (0.53 ) Interest expense 10,640 13,030 Interest income (14 ) (49 ) Depreciation and amortization



9,823



16,541 Adjusted EBITDA 26,758 7,065 Aircraft rent 1,408 835 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 28,166 $ 7,900

(1) $16.7 million loss on held for sale accounting treatment during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

(2) $6.5 million loss and $2.1 million gain resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(3) $1.2 million and $0.7 million loss on deferred financing costs related to retirement of debts during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(4) $0.2 million and $0.5 million gain from the sale of assets during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(5) $7.2 million gain on the transfer of investments in equity securities during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(6) $10.5 million gain on debt forgiveness during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(7) $0.9 million loss for early payment fees on the retirement of debt during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(8) $2.2 million impairment fair value adjustment loss on 737 inventory during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(9) $1.2 million in non-recurring third party costs associated with the sale of assets and retirement of debt during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(10) $0.5 million impairment true-up loss on held for sale accounting treatment during the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 Income (Loss) Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Income

(Loss)

Before Taxes Income Tax (Expense)

Benefit Net Income

(Loss) Net Income (Loss)

per Diluted Share GAAP income (loss) $ (45,254 ) $ (936 ) $ (46,190 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (47,238 ) $ 3,027 $ (44,211 ) $ (1.16 ) Adjustments(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)(9)(10)(11)(12) 32,217 666 32,883 $ 0.80 20,160 (1,568 ) 18,592 $ 0.49 Adjusted income loss (13,037 ) (270 ) (13,307 ) $ (0.32 ) (27,078 ) 1,459 (25,619 ) $ (0.67 ) Interest expense 21,800 24,306 Interest income (28 ) (120 ) Depreciation and amortization



23,116



31,744 Adjusted EBITDA 31,851 28,852 Aircraft rent 2,612 4,918 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 34,463 $ 33,770

(1) $3.7 million impairment loss on intangible asset during the six months ended March 31, 2023.

(2) $45.5 million and $16.7 million impairment loss on held for sale accounting treatment on seven CRJ 900 aircraft during the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(3) $0.2 million loss and $0.5 million gain from the sale of assets during the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(4) $1.5 million and $0.7 million loss on deferred financing costs related to retirement of debts during the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(5) $4.0 million loss and $0.4 million gain resulting from changes in the fair value of the Company's investments in equity securities during the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(6) $7.2 million gain on the transfer of investments in equity securities during the six months ended March 31, 2024.

(7) $10.5 million gain on debt forgiveness during the six months ended March 31, 2024.

(8) $0.9 million loss for early payment fees on the retirement of debt during the six months ended March 31, 2024.

(9) $2.2 million impairment fair value adjustment loss on 737 inventory during the six months ended March 31, 2024.

(10) $3.2 million in non-recurring third party costs associated with the sale of assets and retirement of debt during the six months ended March 31, 2024.

(11) $4.7 million impairment true-up gain on held for sale accounting treatment during the six months ended March 31, 2024.

(12) $3.0 million gain on extinguishment of debt during the six months ended March 31, 2024.



Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.