O-I Glass, Inc.: O-I Glass to Invest $65 Million in Electrification and Decarbonization in Veauche, France

Hybrid flex technology and heat recovery systems to advance sustainability

First O-I plant globally to feature hybrid furnace

Flexibility to operate furnace with 30% - 70% electricity

43% less on-site CO2 emissions from hybrid-flex technology

PERRYSBURG, OH/VEAUCHE, FRANCE, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. ("O-I Glass" or "O-I") plans to invest approximately $65 Million into the electrification and decarbonization of its plant in Veauche, France. As the first O-I plant globally to use this technology, one of its two furnaces will be fully renovated and equipped with state-of-the-art hybrid-flex technology. This leading-edge innovation establishes flexibility to replace up to 70% of the conventional fossil-fuel-based energy with electricity. In addition, the furnace will be equipped with heat recovery and an air preheating system, creating further efficiency gains and reductions in energy consumption and emissions. At an average 50% electricity level, on-site CO2 emissions are expected to drop by approximately 43% compared to a traditional furnace, significantly contributing to the company's global target of a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The investment is consistent with O-I's sustainability strategy and the company's previously announced investment plan into plant upgrades.

Along with the decarbonization impact, the new technology is set to further reduce NOx emissions on top of the effects from the high performing DeNOx system already installed on site.

In parallel to the construction of the new hybrid furnace, O-I also plans to install a carbon-lowering heat recovery system in the plant. Heat recovered from the furnace will feed a new internal energy distribution network and will supply up to 94% of the plant's heating needs. Once both investments are completed - expected for December 2025 - the Veauche plant will be one of the most modern and sustainable sites for O-I globally. At that time, the entire site is expected to reduce its CO2 emissions by up to 35% versus pre-2020 levels, when its other furnace was completely rebuilt.

With 2 furnaces and 7 lines, the O-I plant in Veauche produces approximately 300 million bottles each year. It is a role model for a local circular economy leveraging up to 87% of recycled glass ("cullet") sourced from a processing plant no more than 20 km away. The plant in Veauche is well located within a few hours of most of its customers, minimizing delivery and logistics. Built in 1882, the plant is a key site dedicated to modern high-tech glassmaking, manufacturing high quality bottles for premium markets such as champagne, spirits and wine.

"This hybrid flex technology represents another step forward in improving the sustainability profile of our plants. Not only is the glass we produce infinitely recyclable and healthy, our approach to producing it is holistic, and we can see it here technologically, and energy-wise, as well as through partnerships we have with local communities and customers." says Randy Burns, Chief Sustainability Officer for O-I.

"These investments are set to increase O-I's flexibility to serve premium customers with high quality and more sustainable glass, improve the company's environmental footprint and meet our customers' demand." shares Walter Ferrer, Managing Director Southwest Europe.

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 23,000 people across 68?plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $7.1 billion in 2023. Learn more about us: o-i.com /?Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

