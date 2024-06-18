AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.: AgriFORCE Appoints Jolie Kahn as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP) focused AgTech company, announces the appointment of Jolie Kahn as new Chief Executive Officer for the Company.



David Welch, AgriFORCE Chairman, comments, "Jolie brings significant experience and pedigree to the Company at a key inflection point in our development. Her deep experience in blockchain, cryptocurrency and helping public companies navigate through the various challenges they routinely face, combined with her strategic acumen - always tempered by her experience as an SEC attorney - will serve the Company well. We look forward to executing on our growth strategy defined by transparency and performance under her leadership in the very near-term."

Ms. Kahn has an extensive background in corporate finance, management and corporate and securities law, most recently with Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. where she served as General Counsel from 2019 to 2023. Ms. Kahn has also acted in various corporate finance roles, including extensive involvement of preparation of period filings and financial statements as well as playing an integral role in public company audits, complex transactions involving the structuring and negotiation of multi-million-dollar debt and equity financings, mergers, and acquisitions, reverse mergers, and general corporate, banking, and real estate matters. She represents both public and private companies, hedge funds, and other institutional investors in their role as investors in public companies. Ms. Kahn holds a BA from Cornell University and a J.D. magna cum laude from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

"AgriFORCE is at crucial juncture in its evolution, providing substantive opportunities in the agriculture landscape as climate change continues to drive new challengers for farmers around the world," states Ms. Kahn. "I am focused on building a strong experienced team to fully leverage the strength of the Company's agribusiness IP portfolio, and in turn, empower farmers to realize profitability and longevity while building long-term shareholder value."

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem - providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world-from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

