Dolphin Entertainment: 42West Clients Win Big at 2024 Tribeca Festival Premieres and Awards

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, shared that its subsidiary, 42West, the entertainment PR powerhouse, had a successful showing for the company's clients at the 2024 Tribeca Festival, which took place from June 5-16 in New York City.

Among 42West's Tribeca film clients, two projects received awards in the festival's juried categories: Best Performance in a U.S. Narrative Feature for Jasmine Bearkiller Shangreaux in "Jazzy" and Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature for "The Freshly Cut Grass." "Jazzy" is directed and co-written by 42West client Morissa Maltz, who previously directed "The Unknown Country." Longtime 42West client Martin Scorsese executive produced "The Freshly Cut Grass," which stars Academy Award nominee Marina de Tavira and Joaquín Furriel. Daniel Robbins' "Bad Shabbos" starring Kyra Sedgwick and Method Man also won First Place in the Audience Award competition for U.S. Narrative Feature. Additional film clients at the Tribeca Festival include "The Everything Pot" and "In the Summers," the latter of which has been acquired by Music Box Films for U.S. distribution. "Bad Shabbos" "The Everything Pot," "The Freshly Cut Grass," and "Jazzy" are seeking distribution out of the festival.

Longtime 42West client David Chase celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Sopranos with a premiere of HBO's new documentary feature "Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos" directed by Alex Gibney. The evening included a panel with Chase and his collaborators discussing the classic series that redefined television. Additionally, Sony Pictures Classics' "Daddio" starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn held its New York premiere at the festival. The film will open theatrically on June 28th. This year's Tribeca Festival also marked a celebration of festival co-founder Robert De Niro called "De Niro Con," which Martin Scorsese participated in with a special screening of their first collaboration together, "Mean Streets," that was followed by a Q&A moderated by Nas.

About 42West

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises (formerly known as BHI), the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's subsidiary, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries, with "The Blue Angels" marking the first project of this collaboration. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

