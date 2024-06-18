Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C180 | ISIN: US83001A1025 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FE
Tradegate
18.06.24
09:30 Uhr
28,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,71 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,60029,80016:10
29,60029,80016:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CEDAR FAIR
CEDAR FAIR LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEDAR FAIR LP50,57+4,83 %
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION28,000-0,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.