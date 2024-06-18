Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that phosphate has been added the Canadian Critical Minerals list, expanding the total to thirty-four materials deemed 'essential' for Canada's economic future.

The list was released June 10, 2024 from the office of Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

"While our phosphate operations are entirely based in Nevada, we are most pleased to see phosphate recognized in our home country of Canada," stated Nevada Organic Phosphate CEO, Robin Dow. "The classification showcases just how critical phosphate is to so many agricultural applications and affirms our belief that our efforts in Nevada come at at time when the need for phosphate of the highest order is near."

"Inclusion in this highly limited list is congruent with our belief in both phosphate's necessity and a bright future for the commodity," adds Dow.

According to "Mining Weekly" in their reporting following the announcement, "With its addition, Canada joins two of its provinces, Quebec and Ontario, as well as the European Union in recognising the significance of phosphate and adding it to their respective lists."

Similarly, the United States Senate introduced a bi-partisan bill March 19, 2024 that would add key fertilizers phosphate and potash to the list of critical minerals by the US Department of Interior.



"We are hopeful that this important bill will pass," added Dow. "It's an important designation and we believe, an absolute catalyst for phosphate operators and the phosphate market. Both of these governmental initiatives certainly shine a bright spotlight on the value of phosphate."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with a sedimentary rock phosphate property (the "Murdock Property") hosting a nearly flat lying sedimentary bed of known phosphate mineralization in NE Nevada.

The increasing interest in organic and sustainable agriculture practices has contributed to the demand for organic fertilizers, including those derived from rock phosphate. Organic rock phosphate is often marketed as a fertilizer that not only provides phosphorus but also contributes to overall soil health.

The Issuer aims to be one of the only certified organic rock phosphate producers with large scale potential in North America. The Murdock Property is situated adjacent to a main highway and the rail head to California.

