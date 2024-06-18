Cyemptive Technologies, an award-winning provider of pre-emptive cybersecurity solutions for business and government, today announced that it has been inducted as an Entrepreneur Member in the American Chamber of Commerce in France (AmCham France).

Founded in 1894, AmCham France represents companies committed to strengthening the transatlantic relationship and includes 200 American, French and European companies across various sectors of the economy. It initiates ideas and recommendations on key issues affecting the transatlantic relationship and the attractiveness of France. AmCham organizes its actions around main activities such as innovative action levers on key themes, fostering dialogue between economic, political and intellectual decision-makers and enhancing the social impact of its members.

"The American Chamber of Commerce in France is delighted to welcome Cyemptive Technologies to its community of companies," said Eglé de Richemont, director of AmCham. "As new technologies, particularly AI, occupy an increasingly strategic position for economic players, it is important that we can capitalize on the expertise of cybersecurity specialists like Cyemptive. The challenges are great and the transformations are so rapid! We must move forward collectively."

AmCham France collaborates on events with partners such as the Institut Montaigne, Business France, IFRI and many other think tanks, academic and government institutions. As an Entrepreneur Member, Cyemptive will be a part of the AmCham cybersecurity club, bringing an innovative perspective on business cyber protection.

"This partnership presents a significant opportunity to position Cyemptive as a key player in cybersecurity among major French institutions as well as large American groups established in France," said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive. "By leveraging the expertise and knowledge of the companies it represents, AmCham can enhance the impact of cybersecurity practices not only in France but also across Europe."

Cyemptive offers military-grade layers of pre-emptive cybersecurity protection that are essential add-ons for businesses to achieve cyber safety. Cyemptive's ZeroStrike allows customers to be in command of their security by eliminating damage even from unknown attack vectors pre-zero day discovery. With Cyemptive ZeroStrike there is no need for recovery and remediation, an industry first capability.

About AmCham France

AmCham France represents more than 200 leading French and American companies and organizations as well as numerous academic and economic partners committed to the transatlantic relationship. Part of a network of 115 AmChams worldwide, AmCham France is a gateway to a global and dynamic business community. The Chamber organizes roundtables with top decision-makers from U.S., French and European government administrations and international business leaders to promote a constructive dialogue on a variety of strategic issues, including: taxation, talent management, data protection, sustainable development, intellectual property rights and trade harmonization.

About Cyemptive Technologies

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Cyemptive has been on a mission to make large organizations cyber safe since 2014. Today, Cyemptive's award-winning software, services and support are used by businesses and government entities worldwide. It is the winner of the Department of Homeland Security's Border Security Technology Consortium (BSTC) competition for most innovative border security-related solution in the market, as well as 11 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today at the 2023 and received 10 awards in 2022 more than any other company. The company's leadership team is comprised of executives from several of the world's most powerful technology and security organizations, including the former CIO of Microsoft and the former Chief Computer Architect for the National Security Agency. More information about Cyemptive Technologies is available at www.cyemptive.com.

