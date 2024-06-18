Get Suggestions, AI Assistant, and AI Guardrails make writing easier, faster, and compliant to standards.

Acrolinx, a global leader in SaaS enterprise content governance, launched new generative AI capabilities designed to maximize productivity benefits while mitigating the risks that AI poses. After a successful Beta program with over 20 enterprise customers, Get Suggestions, AI Assistant, and AI Guardrails are publicly available to empower all organizations to use AI confidently and securely.

Get Suggestions dramatically accelerates the writing and editing phase of content creation. With Get Suggestions, over 87% of content improvement recommendations have clickable fixes to align content to complex enterprise standards. Most enterprises document their standards in long, complicated style guides that range from dozens to hundreds of pages. Get Suggestions saves writers and editors time, as well as improves content quality based on your organization's own style guide and content compliance needs.

Acrolinx's AI Assistant accelerates the ideation phase of the writing process. With AI Assistant, content is generated that's already aligned with your company's writing standards. It provides writers with a chatbot experience where they request the generation of content through an open text prompt. When the content that's generated is already aligned to your company's standards, the risk of misalignment present in other AI-generators is mitigated. See for yourself the potential of Acrolinx's latest AI capabilities.

Additionally, AI Guardrails for your content make sure that AI-generated writing is compliant with standards in private deployments of open and closed source LLMs. AI Guardrails for content standards ensures only high-quality content is used for fine-tuning LLMs, automatically checks the quality of AI-generated content before it's presented to writers, stops low-quality content from getting published, and checks the quality of content that's already published. AI Guardrails for content standards from Acrolinx offers enterprises a complete suite of automated governance solutions to ensure writing standards are met, at scale.

"With our largest customers writing billions of words a year, enterprises need a solution that offers security, compliance, and scalability," said Volker Smid, CEO of Acrolinx. "Following a successful Beta program, we're proud to bring Get Suggestions, AI Assistant, and AI Guardrails to the market to help our customers achieve the massive efficiency gains that are possible from generative AI, while keeping them safe from risk, and staying true to the essence of their organization."

About Acrolinx

Acrolinx is your enterprise content insurance policy. Our AI-powered content governance software captures and digitizes your style guide to make your writing standards, standard.

Acrolinx governs new and existing content written by people and generative AI. Whether your company has written 100,000 words or billions (like our customer Microsoft), Acrolinx makes sure each one reflects your style guide. Born out of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI), AI runs deep in Acrolinx's DNA.

