Zappix, a leading AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform provider, has partnered with ComApp, one of the major Italian CX System Integrators, to deliver an innovative solution for a major utilities company in Europe. The implementation of this service automates the reporting process for public lighting outages, including traffic lights and street lights, across Italy.

The new Visual IVR system leverages text messaging technology, integrated with Genesys Contact Center solution, to streamline the outage reporting workflow by deflecting users away from a live call to digital self-service options. When a user calls the contact center to report an outage, the IVR system offers them to complete their interaction using self-service. When accepted, they will receive a text message with a link to Zappix Visual IVR, and the user can proceed with the reporting through the Zappix On-Demand App. The callers can also use the geolocation function on their mobile phones to report the exact location of the outage, instead of typing it in manually, driving more accurate reporting and simplifying the user journey.

Once the information of the outage is entered, it is automatically sent to the relevant back-end systems. Additionally, users can rate the service using the Zappix Digital Survey.

"We are excited to partner with ComApp to bring cutting-edge customer service automation and self-service enhancements to our clients," said Yossi Abraham, President CEO at Zappix. "By integrating our Digital Engagement Platform with ComApp's expertise with contact centers, we are transforming how businesses manage customer interactions. This collaboration highlights our dedication to innovation and delivering measurable results for our clients."

"ComApp has always been considered one of the most innovative Genesys System Integrators. In fact, to compete with the biggest firms, we always need to bring innovative solutions and services to our customers," said Stefano Balugani, Senior Account Executive Co-founder at ComApp. "Automation is one of the key features required by our customers to improve their Customer Experience and optimize their services. Combining our wide and deep expertise about Contact Centers with the extensive capabilities offered by Zappix's Digital Engagement Platform opens up new opportunities for our customers and partners that are hard to realize otherwise."

Key Highlights:

Successful Self-Service Containment Rate: 95% of the user journey is completed within the self-service solution, without a need to engage with a contact center agent.

Contact Center Efficiency: Thousands of outage reports have been deflected to self-service rather than being handled by agents.

Customer Satisfaction: The average rating of the service from users is 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Customer Engagement: 18% of users leave a review on the service on the Digital Survey.

The partnership between Zappix and ComApp marks a major advancement in the development of customer service automation and improved self-service capabilities. Leveraging Digital Self-Service technology and seamless integration with contact center solutions, clients can achieve increased efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

Discover how our combined solutions can transform your CX Solutions by visiting www.zappix.com and www.comapp.it

About Zappix

Zappix provides an AI-Powered Digital Engagement Platform. Zappix transforms the user journey during customer service interactions engaging through Digital Outreach, deflecting inbound inquiries using Digital Self-service (Visual IVR), and optimizing agents' activities using Digital Agent Assist. The cloud-based platform enables workflow automation, rapid developments, and integration to back-end systems and provides an actionable Analytics Suite. The Zappix solution provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners, and automating revenue-generating use cases.

To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com.

About ComApp

ComApp is an Italian company of the Present group, with 30 years of experience in Application System Integration services with specific focus on Omnichannel Contact Center solutions.

We work alongside our customers to design, implement, operate and maintain complex communication systems in Contact Center contexts. We integrate heterogeneous platforms to develop the best end-to-end solution.

We have strong expertise in Omnichannel Contact Centers. We believe in the value of partnership with our customers. We maintain a consultative approach to realize the best solutions for our customers.

We support the hybrid approach, made of knowledge, technology and consultancy, which allows us to accompany the customer and design tailor-made solutions according to their needs.

