Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 092190), a global innovator of LED products and an affiliate of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 046890), has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Feit Electric ("Feit"), one of the largest home lighting companies in the United States in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The complaint asserts that the LED lighting products manufactured and sold by Feit infringe six patented technologies jointly developed by Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys, including proprietary omnidirectional filament LED technology. Currently, about half of general household light bulbs are filament-type products.

Seoul Semiconductor has also successfully pursued lawsuits against filament LED patent infringers in Europe. In 2020, based on a finding of infringement of Seoul's patent, the German District Court of Düsseldorf issued two orders for permanent injunctions, recalls and destructions of filament LED products manufactured and sold by the affiliate of Philips brand lighting. In 2023, thanks to the establishment of the Unified Patent Court in Europe in 2023, Seoul Semiconductor's filament LED patented technology will be enforced in 18 European countries, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Italy.

Seoul Semiconductor has invested more than 10% of its revenue in LED research and development (R&D) for the past 30 years, committing to the second-generation LED technology. Thanks to its hard work and investment, Seoul has built one of the most extensive patent portfolios in the LED industry, holding rights to approximately 18,000 patents. This includes Seoul's WICOP technology, which requires no wires and is essential for the production of Micro LEDs.

To foster a society where "Birth is Not Fair, but Opportunity Must be Fair," Seoul Semiconductor and its affiliate have achieved successful results in 102 patent lawsuits in eight (8) countries over the past 20 years. Seoul's efforts to protect intellectual property also encourage the creation and investment of intellectual property, and have been featured in The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times.

