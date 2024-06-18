The Rally to Digitize Cameroon's Coffee Supply Chain; Dimitra and Arasco Food Partner to Make Cameroon's Coffee EU Compliant

The leading enterprise system for AgTech partners with Arasco to put Cameroon's coffee farming processes on the blockchain and comply with upcoming EU Deforestation Regulation.

VIENNA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimitra , a leading blockchain-based operating system for agricultural technology, and Arasco Food B.V. , an international food trading corporation, today announced a joint pilot project that will digitize, modernize and make compliant coffee supply chains in Cameroon. Led by Dimitra Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Dimitra Incorporated, this partnership utilizes blockchain technology to enhance farming processes and ensure market compliance with the upcoming European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), set to take effect at the end of 2024.

As part of the new partnership, Arasco will employ Dimitra's tailored Connected Coffee platform to allow farmers access to blockchain traceability solutions that will act as a transparent, traceable supply chain for regulators and smallholder farmers. The pilot project aims to ease the burden of data management for smallholders and family farmers in Cameroon to ensure they receive certificates of compliance in line with new EU regulations, which will ban imports from crops grown on deforested land after 2020. The project will onboard 5,000 farmers to the Connected Coffee mobile application, providing them with comprehensive tools for farm registration, crop management, farmer surveys, and data acquisition.

Andreas Cerdan , Director of Dimitra Europe, said: "Our Dimitra team is excited to be working with Arasco to prepare one of their key coffee origins for EUDR compliance. Rather than shying away from remote origins, Arasco takes this decisive step towards a fully digitized supply chain."

Dimitra's Connected Coffee platform draws data from various emerging technologies (including AI, satellite imagery, IoT, genomics and more). It translates these many data points for agriculturalists, helping to stabilize year-round production and increase the quality and quantity of coffee cherries produced per farm. Dimitra tracks the flow of goods from farms to Arasco's processing units, ensuring they can improve processes and ensure regulatory compliance across global markets for local stakeholders, farmers, and traders.

Müsteçep Aras, CEO of Arasco Food B.V., said: "At Arasco Food BV, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Dimitra. This partnership represents a significant step forward in improving the socioeconomic conditions of thousands of farmers in Cameroon through digitization. By adopting the Connected Coffee app, we can enhance sustainable coffee production and trading in line with EUDR while we also support the local communities. We are excited to be part of this transformative journey and look forward to the positive impact it will bring."

Farm registration and training have already commenced in the Littoral and West regions of Cameroon. Upon completion of the pilot program, Dimitra and Arasco plan to implement across further global supply chains to further the commitment to full traceability and compliance.

Andreas Cerdan, Director of Dimitra Europe, and Müsteçep Aras, CEO of Arasco Food B.V., are available for comment on request.

About Dimitra

Dimitra is a leading blockchain based operating system for AgTech driving productive, intelligent and inclusive farming, empowering farmers to make farming smarter through actionable data-driven insights. Each of Dimitra's five market-leading platforms ensure farmers and businesses have access to the latest technologies to combat deforestation, increase yield, reduce costs and mitigate risks. A frontrunner of technology and agriculture, the Dimitra team has a wealth of experience on the global and local level having worked with and for agriculture government agencies in Brazil, India, Uganda and Nepal, among others. For further information, visit dimitra.io .

About Arasco Food B.V.

Founded in 1987, Arasco Food B.V. has grown from a trading company into a renowned supplier of nuts, seeds, spices, dried fruits, pulses, and grains. Established by Müsteçep Aras, whose passion for products and cultural diversity is a core aspect of the company, Arasco prides itself on its expert knowledge and long-term relationships in the global market. Arasco is IFS-broker certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified and Fairtrade certified, ensuring quality assurance across the entire process, from sourcing to shipment, storage and delivery. The true foundation of quality assurance lies with Arasco's people and community, with their commitment and competence assure quality. For further information, visit arascofood.com .

