XREAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED: Connecting Millions of Apps to Your AR Glasses, XREAL Launches XREAL Beam Pro Mobile Device Globally at AWE 2024

New purpose-made-for-AR mobile device creates FHD spatial videos with dual 50MP 3D cameras, comes with Google Play Store apps, streaming services, and cloud gaming platforms.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XREAL's mission is to bring augmented reality (AR) to everyone. The company today unveiled a new Android mobile device called XREAL Beam Pro, bringing Google Play Store's apps to 3D space when viewed through XREAL AR glasses and ushering in the spatial evolution of the mobile internet. As the ultimate companion device for XREAL glasses, XREAL Beam Pro gives users a simple way to access all their favorite apps, social media content, streaming entertainment, professional needs, and gaming platforms in a stunning 3D-aware AR environment, all powered by a Snapdragon® platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Android 14. Responding to consumers' desire to capture their favorite moments in the most lifelike format, it also features dual 50MP 3D cameras that allow them to create their own high-definition spatial videos and 3D images.

"AWE 2024 is the perfect backdrop for us to reveal XREAL Beam Pro globally, a groundbreaking mobile device that gives everyone the chance to create their own stunning spatial video content, as well as the opportunity to enjoy a full range of popular entertainment and gaming platforms when paired with the world's best-selling AR glasses," commented Chi Xu, Founder and CEO of XREAL. "For XREAL Beam Pro we chose a uniquely simple design that features a familiar Android mobile experience to open the door to a new world of spatial computing that everyone can enjoy. Working with companies including Qualcomm Technologies, NVIDIA and others, we see the mobile internet evolving to the spatial internet and foresee XREAL Beam Pro plus XREAL glasses becoming one of the most powerful AR solutions to explore millions of apps in 3D space."

XREAL Beam Pro: Make it spatial

Utilizing a custom spatial UI built on XREAL's NebulaOS, XREAL Beam Pro makes it easy to enjoy millions of 2D apps in an optimized 3DoF or 6DoF spatial environment by connecting to XREAL's AR glasses. The UI breaks beyond simple screen mirroring, presenting users with access to mobile apps in a spatial canvas where up to two apps can be opened, positioned side-by-side in a notebook array and placed in 3D space. Navigation and control of the spatial canvas happens by simply using XREAL Beam Pro as a pointer and touchpad.

To add more control and further enhance the experience, the virtual screen can be fixed in position using XREAL's Body Anchor mode, popularized with the first generation XREAL Beam. Alternatively, users can select Smooth Follow mode to keep the content in front of their eyes and in gentle sync with the movement of their head.

XREAL Air, Air 2 and Air 2 Pro glasses offer a 3DoF environment out of the box when paired with XREAL Beam Pro, while XREAL Air 2 Ultra offers a 6DoF environment out of the box when paired with XREAL Beam Pro thanks to XREAL Air 2 Ultra's advanced dual 3D environment sensors.

Designed to create as well as enjoy spatial content, XREAL Beam Pro features dual 50MP 3D cameras, allowing users to create stunning spatial videos of all their favorite moments. The cameras support video recording at 1080p at a stunning 60fps, a significant leap in quality compared with competing, less affordable devices on the market which remain limited to 1080p at 30fps. All recorded spatial video content from XREAL Beam Pro can be re-lived and enjoyed on a massive virtual screen and in 3D, offering a magical way to enjoy any scene.

World-Class Collaborators, World-Class Experiences

Qualcomm

XREAL Beam Pro performance is powered by a Snapdragon® platform, with up to 8GB of system memory. XREAL Beam Pro is powered by a Snapdragon® Spatial Companion Processor which helps to ensure multiple power-efficient applications run smoothly simultaneously and that the device's complex spatial computing scenarios can utilize the resources of world-class 5G carriers.

"We are dedicated to advancing the XR industry and we're thrilled to power XREAL Beam Pro, enabling XREAL to bring new AR innovations to spatial computing," said Sahil Bansal, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "It's exciting to see companies like XREAL bring new devices to the ecosystem, making AR more accessible."

NVIDIA

XREAL Beam Pro, powered by Android 14, offers a best-in-class user experience with NVIDIA CloudXR technology, which harnesses the power of NVIDIA RTX GPUs for high-performance rendering. XREAL users are able to experience photoreal, large enterprise datasets from anywhere on any XREAL device.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

XREAL today also announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower XREAL Beam Pro with the industry-leading cloud capabilities of AWS. This collaboration will explore ways to leverage AWS's infrastructure and tools to enhance the processing power and functionality of XREAL Beam Pro, enabling developers to create versatile mobile AR experiences. Working with AWS signifies XREAL's commitment to providing developers with the most powerful, resourceful, and easy to use AR platform available.

All Entertainment Goes Spatial in a Familiar Design

In addition to playing popular entertainment streaming apps available through the Google Play Store, such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more, XREAL Beam Pro supports popular cloud gaming services. XREAL is committed to making cloud gaming the best it can be on XREAL Beam Pro through cloud gaming services through the Google Play Store or available through browsers. XREAL is dedicating significant effort to ensure that Xbox Cloud Gaming is a first-class experience on XREAL Beam Pro, as an example. You can also enjoy big-screen gaming through Amazon Luna, Steam Link and other cloud gaming services, making XREAL Beam Pro your new gaming companion for XREAL glasses. XREAL Beam Pro makes it easier than ever for users to enjoy their favorite social media content on a massive virtual screen, as well.

A major advancement from the first-generation Beam, XREAL Beam Pro features a simple and familiar 6.5-inch LCD 2K (2400 x 1080) touch screen display and Android 14 with XREAL's own NebulaOS on top. The average user will instantly recognize the smartphone-like formfactor. In terms of connectivity, XREAL Beam Pro offers dual USB ports for simultaneous use with XREAL glasses while charging. 27W fast charging means battery anxiety during a binge-watching or gaming session is a thing of the past.

As well as supporting the latest Wi-Fi 6, XREAL Beam Pro is also available in 5G compatible models. While XREAL glasses offer both integrated audio and microphone systems, XREAL Beam Pro also features integrated speakers and offers Bluetooth® 5.2 support so that spatial entertainment experiences can be complimented by users' preferred pair of Bluetooth® headphones, plus Bluetooth® keyboards and wireless gamepads.

XREAL Beam Pro Models and Availability

XREAL Beam Pro will be available as both Wi-Fi-only and 5G models. It will come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB storage and memory configurations, with expandable MicroSD storage for every model. Pricing starts at only $199 USD.

An XREAL Beam Pro Enterprise edition will also be available. More details to follow.

Global pre-orders for XREAL Beam Pro are open now at XREAL.com for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Czechia, China and Japan. Pre-orders open for Korea on July 1st. XREAL Beam Pro is expected to begin selling on Amazon in July; XREAL anticipates XREAL Beam Pro orders to begin arriving for customers in August.

As a bonus for qualifying first-generation Beam owners, XREAL will offer a $50 off limited time offer for those who purchase XREAL Beam Pro by July 10th from XREAL.com .*

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

*Qualified first-generation Beam owners must validate an official first-generation Beam purchase from XREAL.com or Amazon. $50 off limited time offer is only valid for XREAL Beam Pro purchases made on XREAL.com. Beam owners can click HERE to validate if they are qualified.

