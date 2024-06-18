Hotelplanner.com: HotelPlanner Partners with Good Greek Moving & Storage as Accommodation Partner

This relationship expands HotelPlanner's national reach with the #1 full-service relocation company in South Florida, which serves 17 college and pro sports teams and venues.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2024, the world's first and only total relocation company.



Headquartered in West Palm Beach with locations throughout Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage provides realty, insurance, auto transport, junk removal, moving & storage, and concierge services across the U.S. for residential, business, and commercial clients. Their clientele includes 17 college and professional sports teams and venues, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Orlando Magic, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, University of Miami, University of Florida, and many others, which uplifts the brand and industry on a national scale.

Good Greek was recently named Mover of the Year for 2024 by the American Trucking Associations, which recognized the company's major contributions to innovation, customer service excellence and its role in elevating the moving industry. South Florida Business Journal recently named Good Greek among the Fastest Growing Companies and Top 100 Private Companies. Founder and CEO Spero Georgedakis is also among Palm Beach Illustrated's Top 100 Influential People.

All Good Greek customers can click here to book accommodations at a lower rate on HotelPlanner's booking platform.

"Experience matters in the moving industry as well as in hospitality. That's why we're thrilled to partner with HotelPlanner, which is known for its high-tech, high-touch approach to serving customers," says Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage and Good Greek Relocation Systems. "Adding a discounted hotel booking platform to our services is an incredible value add for our customers, especially during multi-day relocations."

"Good Greek's growth and success in the relocation industry speaks volumes about the trust they've earned from customers. It's an honor to partner with them to add our discounted hotel booking platform to their services," says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder and CEO of HotelPlanner. "We are also excited to play a role in serving college and pro sports teams and athletes during their frequent relocations. To the entire Good Greek community, welcome to the HotelPlanner family."

About Good Greek Moving & Storage

The American Trucking Associations named Good Greek Mover of the Year in 2024 and is the World's First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek Relocation Systems offers Realty Services, Insurance and Title Services, Junk and Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the "Best Move Ever" - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and the University of Florida Gators. Good Greek also is partnered with Lakeland Flying Tigers, JetBlue Park in Fort Myers (the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox) and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter (the spring training home of the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals).

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com

Media Contacts