This collaboration further strengthens the Syngenta Seeds R&D engine for speed, precision, and power, accelerating trait advancement.

Large Language Models (LLMs) aim to reduce research cycle time and bolster decision science to bring valued solutions to farmers.

The combined capabilities illustrate transformative product development through collaboration and innovation for corn and soybean crops.

Syngenta Seeds, one of the world's leading global agriculture technology companies, today announced a collaboration with AI company, InstaDeep, to bring Syngenta's proprietary trait research and development capabilities together with InstaDeep's Large Language Model (LLM) platform to accelerate the development of solution-providing crop traits for farmers.

InstaDeep has developed a state-of-the-art language model, AgroNT1, trained on trillions of nucleotides from agriculturally relevant crop species, to interpret the complex language of the genetic code. This next-generation AI technology learns from nature and was designed to accurately predict how genes are regulated, potentially enabling a new level of trait control and crop performance.

"We are excited to collaborate with InstaDeep and bring forward insights from advanced AI to accelerate the advancement of our proprietary trait pipeline, enabling us to bring innovative and effective solutions to challenges facing agriculture," said Gusui Wu, Global Head of Syngenta Seeds Research. "The potential of LLMs to understand the language of DNA opens new opportunities to gain insight and to more quickly deliver traits farmers need to enhance and protect yields."

"Our collaboration with Syngenta Seeds is a major milestone for InstaDeep and the transformative agricultural science our Genomics AI team is helping pioneer," said Karim Beguir, InstaDeep CEO and Co-Founder. "We're excited by AI's potential to discover and deliver new traits critical for advancing a more sustainable, resilient, and productive food system."

The initial phase of the collaboration will focus on AI-mediated trait design for both corn and soybeans.

About Syngenta

Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group, one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality, and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. This release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other property interests. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com. Follow us on X at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta.

About InstaDeep

InstaDeep, part of the BioNTech Group, is a pioneer in decision-making AI systems with headquarters in London and offices in Paris, Tunis, Cape Town, Berlin, Boston, Kigali, and San Francisco. InstaDeep was recognised in 2024 by TIME magazine for its "extraordinary work" in helping shape the future of AI. It was named for three consecutive years to CB Insights' influential AI 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most innovative private artificial intelligence companies in the world. InstaDeep has also developed collaborations with global leaders in the AI ecosystem, such as Nvidia and Google Cloud and has published joint research with DeepMind. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/instadeepai and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/instadeep

