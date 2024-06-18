Awards honor organizations that have demonstrated significant accomplishments across safety, efficiency, sustainability, performance, and innovation initiatives

Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the winners of its 2024 Connected Operations Awards. This year's honorees represent the people and organizations that power our world from transportation and the public sector, to construction and manufacturing. These organizations use data-driven insights from Samsara's platform to run more safely, efficiently, and sustainably in service to their customers and communities.

"At Samsara, we understand the pivotal role that physical operations play in running our world's economy. Technology is a critical component to ensure that operations run smoothly, efficiently, and safely," said Lara Caimi, President of Worldwide Field Operations at Samsara. "Our Connected Operations Award winners are leading the way in transforming their organizations and industries with a combination of technology, strategy, and creativity. We are honored to be part of their story and celebrate their impact on the world's foundational industries."

Safest Operator: The Home Depot (NYSE: HD; includes Temco Logistics) North America

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement retailer, with more than 2,300 stores and 465,000 store associates in North America. Since its founding in 1979, The Home Depot has served as the leading one-stop-shop for home improvement shoppers. Safety is a central guiding factor for The Home Depot and their private fleet, Temco Logistics. They use Samsara to improve safety within their workforce and the communities in which they operate.

With Samsara, The Home Depot and Temco Logistics:

Reduced auto incidents by 80% over three years (Temco Logistics) and decreased driver speeding and mobile use by 34% in one year (Home Depot Rental).

Reduced total auto liability claims by 65% (Home Depot Rental) and 50% (Home Depot Equipment Services) in one year.

Finalists: Maxim Crane, Paquetexpress

Safest Operator: FM Conway UK and Ireland

FM Conway is an essential infrastructure partner working with network operators, local authorities, and private clients. They supply a variety of services that keep the UK operating efficiently including highway maintenance, civil engineering, and traffic management. While the company had already enviable road traffic accident statistics, it recognized the need to further strengthen its safety strategy. FM Conway uses Samsara to determine where and why the risks are happening, alongside responsive technology like in-cab alerts to help prevent these risks in the first place.

With Samsara, FM Conway:

Reduced third-party claims by 12% for a savings of £212,000 by supplying insurance providers with video evidence in the event of an incident or false claim.

Reduced moderate speeding by 80% in one year, drove a ~22% reduction in road accidents, and reduced potential life changing harm across the 16 million miles driven annually.

Finalists: Countrystyle Recycling

Digital Transformation of the Year: Primoris Services Corporation

Primoris Services Corporation is a premier specialty contractor providing critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy, and renewables markets throughout the United States and Canada. It delivers a range of engineering, construction, and maintenance services that power, connect, and enhance society. With an expansive operation of over 8,000 vehicles and 25,000 assets, Primoris initially implemented Samsara Vehicle Telematics for GPS tracking, fleet management, preventative maintenance, and fuel efficiency. They soon identified a significant opportunity with AI Dash Cams to enhance employee and public safety and reduce insurance costs.

With Samsara, Primoris:

Estimates they will save $2M in accident claims by the end of this year and $500,000 in fuel in Q1 (estimated $2M for the year).

Reduced total harsh events by 66% and severe speeding by 33% using In-Cab Nudges and manager-led coaching to correct unsafe driving behavior.

Finalists: Buckeye Power, AWP Safety

Most Sustainable Operations: Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) North America

Frontier Communications, the largest pure-play fiber internet provider in the United States, is recognized for reducing the environmental impact of its fleet as it makes progress on its sustainability goals. The company is bringing fiber-optic technology which requires less energy than broadband alternatives to millions of consumers and businesses across the country. As part of its commitment to sustainability, Frontier is using Samsara technology to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce fuel costs.

With Samsara, Frontier:

Completed the installation of telematics across all 8,100 vehicles in its fleet and replaced 1,587 aging and inefficient vehicles in 2023.

Saved nearly 320,156 gallons of fuel in 2023, which equals an estimated 6.243 million pounds of carbon.

Decreased overall fuel costs by approximately $1.2M.

Finalists: Artur Express, Gordon Food Service

Most Sustainable Operations: Otto Car UK and Ireland

Otto Car is Europe's largest provider of electric vehicles to private-hire drivers. They offer easy access to reliable PCO cars with no credit-checks, so that everyone has the opportunity to improve their own life. Since 2015, Otto Car has helped over twenty thousand drivers to become their own boss.

Otto Car's mission is to bring loved ones home safely and in a way that improves air quality for the next generation. Achieving this goal wouldn't be possible without the ability to track CO2 emissions, protect its existing fleet of EVs, and keep business costs down all of which are enabled by Samsara technology.

With Samsara, Otto Car:

Reduced CO2 emissions by 50,000 tonnes annually.

Achieved 100+ million green miles driven from their EV fleet, the equivalent to the amount of CO2 absorbed by 2 million trees.

Finalists: WeFlex

Excellence in Physical Security: Trayecto North America

Trayecto is the largest transportation company in Mexico with a presence in more than 50 strategic points across Mexico and the United States. The company's fully owned fleet will be reaching 5,000 Trucks and 11,000 Trailers this year and powers 14 companies. Trayecto is focused on safety and security for its 8,500 employees, using Samsara cameras, immobilizer, asset tracking solutions, and panic button to ensure drivers and the cargo they're transporting are kept safe on the road.

With Samsara, Trayecto:

Achieved 90% recovery rate for stolen assets.

Decreased the time it takes to recover vehicles and equipment by 83%.

Finalists: Nadro, Garcías's Trucking

Excellence in Systems Efficiency: Sterling Crane North America

Sterling Crane is a Marmon Crane Services/Berkshire Hathaway company providing industry-leading crane services across Canada, the United States, and Australia. Marmon Crane Services/Berkshire Hathaway is among the world's 10 largest mobile crane rental companies. Sterling Crane, with over 70 years of experience, boasts a network that extends across more than 16 branches and encompasses over 650 employees throughout Canada. Sterling Crane has developed a reputation of being a trusted and reliable crane services partner to clients in the industrial, infrastructure, power, and commercial sectors. The organization leverages Samsara to track the utilization maintenance of its fleet in addition to fuel reduction, safety, and compliance measures.

With Samsara, Sterling Crane:

Achieved annual estimated savings of $2.5M from major maintenance costs for their on-road and off-road fleet using Samsara to inform their proactive maintenance program.

Improved driver productivity and HOS compliance to save over $1.2M using Samsara's ELD solution and Driver App.

Saved more than 10,000 hours and ~$500,000 annually in technician time and maintenance costs.

Finalists: Interstate Waste Services

Technology Leader of the Year: Kevin Thomas, VP Global Environmental, Health, Safety, Security Asset Protection, Sysco (NYSE: SYY) North America

Sysco is the second largest trucking fleet in the United States and delivers food products to about 725,000 customer locations in the foodservice and hospitality industries. With the help of Samsara technology, Sysco keeps goods delivered on time, and ensures drivers return home safely each night. A key driver of Sysco's safety achievements is Kevin Thomas. He is a law enforcement veteran passionate about the safety of his team and the greater communities they live and work in. He even spearheaded a global safety contest where colleagues at Sysco voted and adopted the phrase "Safety is Our Main Ingredient" which is now used across the company.

With Samsara, Thomas and Sysco:

Reduced driver inattentiveness, mobile usage, and distracted driving within three weeks of turning on in-cab alerts ultimately helping colleagues get home safely every day.

Finalists: Janette Purdy from Goettl

Most Innovative Workforce: Estes North America

Estes is the largest, privately owned fleet carrier in North America, employing more than 10,000 drivers as part of its nearly 23,000 employee workforce to support their robust fleet of more than 10,400 tractors and 40,000 trailers. As an asset-based transportation provider with a global footprint, Estes offers comprehensive freight shipping solutions, including Less Than Truckload (LTL), Volume and Truckload, Time Critical Guaranteed, Custom Shipping and Logistics, and Final Mile. Estes implemented Samsara's technology to modernize operations, improve the employee experience, stay current with changing operational demands, and better report progress to external stakeholders.

With Samsara, Estes:

Saved a projected $3M by reducing the number of 15-minute idling events.

Improved Terminal and Driver Safety Scores by 25% with Samsara AI Forward Facing Dash Cams and Mobile Experience Management (MEM).

Increased ETA predictability by 40% due to improved location data, leading to better service delivery and efficiency.

Finalists: NexTier

Excellence in Performance Government: Memphis Light, Gas Water North America

The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division (MLGW) is one of the three largest utility companies in the United States, providing energy to more than 400,000 customers in the Memphis and Shelby County communities. When outages occur, they ensure efficient and safe responses with their fleet of 1,800 vehicles. Keeping their accident rate down is a top priority for MLGW. They implemented Samsara to improve their safety measures, emergency response preparedness, and service delivery for their constituents.

With Samsara, The Memphis Light, Gas Water Division:

Reduced preventable vehicle accidents by 20% within months of implementing Samsara's video-based safety solution.

Reduced speeding events by 99% where the vehicle was traveling 80 mph and 92% where the vehicle was traveling 15 mph or more over the speed limit.

Finalists: City of Lakeland, Utah Transit Authority

Excellence in Performance Education: Canyons School District North America

Canyons School District (CSD) is one of the largest school districts in Utah, serving five communities with innovative programs that lead students to educational and personal success. The district includes the cities of Cottonwood Heights, the Salt Lake County section of Draper, Midvale, and Sandy and the townships of Alta, Brighton, and White City. Canyons School District implemented Samsara into its operations to provide visibility into driver behavior and improve safety and efficiency for the students who depend on CSD's bus system.

With Samsara, Canyons School District:

Reduced accidents by 50% and saved $80,000 in claim payouts through driver exonerations using AI Dash Cams.

Reduced team time spent pulling videos for investigation and action by 75%: from 24-48 hours to 5 minutes.

Continued education for students by accessing the Samsara VG wifi to conduct classes while on long bus trips.

Finalists: Mobile County Public Schools

Top Driver: Perry Hawkins, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) North America

Ecolab is a global sustainability leader of water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions that services 40 industries. With a fleet of 4,000 vehicles, Ecolab's Certified Delivery Specialists are more than drivers they transport specialized goods that require advanced training and handling care. Over his 49-year career, Perry Hawkins consistently prioritizes safety both on the road and while executing technical deliveries for customers, earning him widespread respect and admiration throughout the company. He has driven more than 3.7M miles without a single accident or incident.

With Samsara, Perry and Ecolab:

Achieved a Driver Score of 100 for 2023 (Perry).

Decreased harsh driving events by 37% using Samsara AI Dash Cams and in-cab coaching (Ecolab).

Finalists: Johnny Garza from ProFrac, Richard Mills from CFI

Top Driver: Eddie Burns, Midland Tyre Services UK and Ireland

Midland Tyre Services is Ireland's largest independently owned tire supplier, providing the best, safest, and most complete tire service to the commercial vehicle industry. Eddie Burns, a driver of 20 years, has maintained a 99% driver score. His commitment to safety is fueled by a personal tragedy and he motivates his team for 100% driver safety through in-class training. Midland Tyre Services' average Driver Safety Score across its fleet now sits at an impressive 96%.

With Samsara, Eddie and Midland Tyre Services:

Reduced road accidents by 54% in two years.

Decreased time spent managing the fleet by 50% with Samsara's consolidated platform.

Saved 2,333 hours attending to 7,000 breakdowns a year an average of 20 minutes saved per call-out.

Finalists: Liberty Group

Excellence in Driver Engagement: Lanes Group plc UK and Ireland

Sapphire Utility Solutions is a company within Lanes Group plc, the leading wastewater utility solutions provider and the largest independent drainage specialist in the UK. Sapphire Solutions uses Samsara to gain a 360-degree view of their operations and incidents, using this information to form a strong driver engagement strategy.

With Samsara, Lanes Group plc and Sapphire Solutions:

Decreased mobile phone use while driving by 92% and severe speeding by 25%.

Increased the number of drivers with a safety score of 90 or above by 159 (a 180% increase in 8 months)

Exonerated 63% of drivers from false claims using Samsara technology.

Finalists: Core Highways, Olleco

Industry Innovator: AO (LON: AO) UK and Ireland

AO delivers household appliances and electrical goods to over 2.5 million customers annually and has the mission to become the UK's most trusted electrical retailer. AO partnered with Fraikin as their full-service, contract-hire fleet provider for over 1,000 commercial vehicles, inclusive of MYSMARTFLEET connected technology services. The collaboration enhances efficiency and reduces costs for their business. Fraikin uses Samsara's Vehicle Telematics and Video-Based Safety solutions including in-cab alerts and driver training tools to encourage safer driver habits.

With Samsara, AO:

Saved £2.2M to date by using Samsara to improve driver and vehicle performance.

Achieved 2.5 fewer monthly accidents, resulting in a 16% cost savings in one year and a 25% decrease in insurance premiums.

Saved £60,000 in printing costs and provided a more intuitive experience for drivers by digitizing paper-based processes with the Samsara Driver App.

Saved an average of 31% on maintenance costs annually due to fewer damage claims.

Finalists: Reynolds Logistics, Kelly Fleet Services Ltd

Ecosystem Partner of the Year: RUBICONSmartCity North America

RUBICONSmartCity is a leading provider of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments worldwide. After collaborating to meet and exceed the complex needs of several cities, RUBICONSmartCity and Samsara's partnership demonstrates a unique approach to operational innovation by integrating RUBICONSmartCity's solid waste management solutions with Samsara Vehicle Telematics. Their combined efforts have streamlined operations, reduced costs and emissions, and enhanced service delivery in multiple cities.

With Samsara, RUBICONSmartCity:

Reduced vehicle stationary time by 27% in El Paso, Texas, saving approximately 8,000 miles per year, the equivalent to 45,000 pounds of CO2 emissions.

Improved routing resulting in quantifiable impact on fuel savings and reduced carbon emissions in Austin, Texas.

Finalists: Fleetio

To learn more about the honorees of Samsara's 2024 Connected Operations Awards*, visit here.

