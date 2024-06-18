Equum Medical Announces Milestone Achievement: Over 1-Million Monitored Hours annually at recently expanded Virtual Care Collaboration Center

Equum Medical, a leader in telehealth-enabled clinical services, proudly announces a significant milestone achievement: surpassing over 1 million monitored hours per year through its recently expanded state-of-the-art Virtual Care Collaboration Center (VCCC). This accomplishment underscores Equum Medical's commitment to addressing the critical workforce shortages in healthcare by leveraging advanced telehealth solutions. The VCCC has achieved significant national operational volume through this Brentwood, Tennessee-based location and forecasted implementations may in fact double the output by years end.

Addressing Workforce Shortages with Telehealth Innovation

The healthcare industry continues to face unprecedented workforce shortages, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These shortages have intensified the need for innovative solutions to ensure high-quality patient care. Telehealth has emerged as a critical tool in bridging these gaps, offering flexibility, scalability, and enhanced access to healthcare services. Serving both as a monitoring HUB and Center of Telehealth Innovation, the VCCC encourages customer co-creation and ideation sessions with the ability to demonstrate the services at the same location.

"We are incredibly proud to announce that our Virtual Care Collaboration Center has surpassed over 1 million monitored hours per year," said Dr. Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA CEO & Founder of Equum Medical. "This milestone reflects our dedication to leveraging technology to provide high-quality care and support healthcare providers across a range of service lines, connecting care across the acute continuum."

Equum Medical's Virtual Care Collaboration Center: A Comprehensive Telehealth Solution

Equum Medical's Virtual Care Collaboration Center offers a suite of telehealth services designed to enhance patient care and support healthcare providers. The center's comprehensive services include:

Virtual Nursing: Providing remote nursing support to assist bedside nurses, optimize patient care, and reduce burnout across admission, hospital stay and discharge models.

Providing remote nursing support to assist bedside nurses, optimize patient care, and reduce burnout across admission, hospital stay and discharge models. Virtual Sitter: Ensuring continuous patient monitoring to prevent falls and other incidents, enhancing patient safety.

Ensuring continuous patient monitoring to prevent falls and other incidents, enhancing patient safety. Telemetry: Offering real-time monitoring of patients' vital signs, allowing for timely interventions and improved clinical outcomes.

Universal Technology Approach

Equum Medical employs a Universal Technology Approach, partnering with a trusted Partner Ecosystem to support broad technology implementations by hospitals and health systems. This model ensures that the telehealth services seamlessly integrate with existing systems, optimizing delivery and enhancing the capabilities of healthcare providers. This flexibility allows for smoother transitions and greater adoption rates, ultimately improving patient care and operational efficiency.

"Equum Medical's Virtual Care Collaboration Center is a game-changer in the telehealth space," added Kristen Lawton, Chief Nursing Officer, "our telehealth services are reshaping nursing care models by extending the reach of healthcare beyond traditional boundaries and improving healthcare outcomes for diverse populations."

Impact on Healthcare Delivery

The Virtual Care Collaboration Center's services are integral to improving healthcare delivery by ensuring that patients receive continuous, high-quality care regardless of location. By integrating virtual nursing, sitter, and telemetry services, Equum Medical helps healthcare providers manage patient care more effectively, reduce operational costs, and mitigate the impact of workforce shortages.

Looking Ahead

As Equum Medical continues to expand its telehealth services, the company remains committed to innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery. Surpassing 1 million monitored hours per year is a testament to Equum Medical's journey to transform healthcare through technology and collaboration.

For more information about Equum Medical and its Virtual Care Collaboration Center, please visit www.equummedical.com or contact:

Karsten Russell-Wood

Chief Marketing Officer

Equum Medical

karsten.russell-wood@equummedical.com

About Equum Medical

Equum Medical is a nationally recognized leader in telehealth-enabled clinical services, providing comprehensive solutions across the acute care continuum. Our mission is to enhance access to care, improve patient outcomes, and support healthcare providers with innovative, technology-driven solutions. Learn more at www.equummedical.com.

SOURCE: Equum Medical

View the original press release on accesswire.com