The CE Shop LLC: Becoming a Real Estate Agent in Texas Just Got Simpler with ProctorFree from The CE Shop

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / The CE Shop, an industry-leading education provider for all areas of the real estate industry, has just added ProctorFree, a no-charge testing solution designed to help Texans pass their real estate pre-licensing final course exam with ease, as well as ensure all post-licensing education is obtained quickly.









In Texas, pre- and post-licensing final course exams are required to be proctored by the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC). With ProctorFree, a complimentary service for students of The CE Shop, test takers receive user-friendly testing software and can take the test on their own time and anywhere. ProctorFree also comes with around-the-clock customer service.

The timing is right. Real estate agents in the Lone Star State make over $69,000 in stats from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and average an annual salary of $84,050 from Indeed.com statistics, making it a smart career decision for those looking for a flexible work schedule in a growing market.

The CE Shop provides an industry-best education, with streamlined and flexible learning and features that include mobile-friendly access, clear course progress, and straightforward quizzes to get the most out of the Texas education experience.

The new version of the course features about 10 quizzes before the final exam and ensures students' progress quickly. Quiz questions feature the best questions to better match the final pre-licensing exam topics.

Features like "flex units" give the students the option of working independently and progressing by passing quizzes and skipping the interactive lessons if they have mastered the content.

Learn more about Texas Sales Agent Real Estate License Packages here.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

