Dispatch Drives Customer Growth Through API Integration With SAP

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Dispatch, the leader in last-mile delivery technology, announces the successful launch of its API integration for SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC). The integration marks a significant milestone for Dispatch in optimizing operational efficiency and driving customer growth for businesses leveraging the on-demand delivery platform.

With the increasing demand for efficient and reliable final-mile delivery solutions, Dispatch has been at the forefront of technological advancements, ensuring businesses meet ever-evolving customer expectations. The integration with SAP ECC helps empower companies to streamline delivery logistics, enhance operational efficiencies, increase revenue, and improve the customer experience - leading to exponential growth.

A national paint retailer set the collaboration in motion, establishing streamlined integration between their SAP system and Dispatch, enabling instant order entry and optimization for their sales team. An internal verification process ensures order accuracy before system transmission. The collaborative effort involved engineers on both sides working closely together to achieve a set of shared goals, rigorous testing, and a successful production launch in about six weeks.

"The launch helps strengthen our technology solutions for businesses of all sizes that want to streamline operations and delivery logistics. This API integration with SAP ECC represents a major leap forward in our mission to revolutionize last-mile delivery technology," said Jason Kirton, Dispatch Chief Technology Officer. "This collaboration will enable our customers to achieve new levels of efficiency and growth, ultimately transforming their daily business operations and giving them a competitive advantage."

The integration with SAP ECC joins an impressive line of ERP and TMS systems connected to Dispatch. Other major integrations are coming soon.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, replacing traditional courier services by offering a suite of software solutions for any size business. Dispatch simplifies last-mile delivery with a network of independent contractor drivers, delivery management software, and API integrations. Dispatch currently operates in more than 75 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

