K9 Technology LLC: K9 Technology Launches the Most Comprehensive Property Security Solution

K9 Technology is the first to combine AI-based video surveillance technology with trained protection dogs to deliver most effective property security available anywhere in the USA.

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2024 / After extensive research and development, K9 Tech Security launched its comprehensive property security solution. This solution is based on a combination of the most advanced AI-based video surveillance technology combined with highly trained protection dogs.

AI combined with K9

Combining high-tech AI video surveillance with K9s to provide most effective property security

Simon Raban, President of K9 Technology LLC, stated that combining the most reliable intrusion detection technology with immediate response from highly trained protection K9s will provide the best security protection to our customers at the best value. No other security firm is providing such a service in the United States of America. We are the first who were able to tackle the complexities of technology and highly skilled training requirements of top working dogs.

About K9 Technology LLC:

K9 Technology LLC is using the brand name K9 Tech Security. K9 Technology is a property security company that offers advanced property protection technology combined with highly trained personal protection dogs. K9 Technology provides the most effective family and property protection system. K9 Technology is the only company in the U.S. that was able to master both the technology and working dog training domains for the benefit of its clients.

Please refer to our website for a more detailed information about our company and our security solution: www.k9techsecurity.com

Contact Information

Simon Raban

President

simon@k9techsecurity.com

4849491689

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPM07h6lfWY

SOURCE: K9 Technology LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.