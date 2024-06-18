Dr. Malik Kutty of Luxe Plastic Surgery Appears on Fox 26 Houston to Discuss Fillers

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Getting fillers is incredibly common, but as Dr. Malik Kutty, M.D., of Luxe Plastic Surgery, has seen firsthand, it can sometimes lead to serious long-term complications.

Dr. Kutty recently appeared on Fox 26 Houston for an informative interview to discuss the risks of certain injectables and fillers and how individuals can advocate for themselves before getting injections. He was joined by a Houston woman who developed a non-allergic inflammatory reaction called a granuloma several years after receiving injections of permanent filler into her face.

Granulomas can happen with any filler, explained Dr. Kutty; however, they are more likely to occur with permanent dermal fillers. He went on to explain that while these sorts of complications are rare, they can still be quite distressing for the individuals who do experience them. Treatment for filler-caused granulomas includes steroid medications and, if necessary, surgical removal of the substance beneath the skin.

Dr. Kutty's appearance on Fox 26 Houston helped further dispel myths and misconceptions about the permanence of dermal fillers. Permanent fillers aren't used as often as temporary fillers and many individuals may not fully understand the implications of injecting these long-lasting ingredients into their skin. While they may offer some benefits, the risks of permanent fillers need to be considered before injection - including the risk of inflammatory responses like granulomas.

Speaking to viewers, Dr. Kutty encouraged all individuals interested in dermal fillers (whether permanent or temporary) to ask their provider about the exact ingredients being injected. Not all fillers are the same, he noted, and different ingredients carry different risks.

In addition to granulomas, other possible long-term risks of dermal fillers include filler migration, loss of bodily function in the area where the filler was applied, infection, and allergic reactions. For this reason, it is crucial to only get fillers from a licensed and experienced injector and, as Dr. Kutty stresses in his interview, to ask as many questions as possible prior to undergoing the procedure.

Through his appearance, Dr. Kutty hopes to raise the bar for what people expect from cosmetic procedures like fillers. He also hopes to help educate everyday consumers on the potential risks of dermal fillers and remind them that there are very real chemical components behind these popular cosmetic treatments.

