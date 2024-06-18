SustainableIT.org Partners with ServiceNow to Set New Sustainability Standards in Enterprise Technology

SustainableIT.org, a pioneering non-profit organization committed to integrating sustainability into technology practices, today announced a strategic partnership with ServiceNow, the AI platform for business transformation, to implement a set of rigorous standards that guide enterprise operations and broader business strategies toward more sustainable practices at scale. This partnership marks a significant milestone for SustainableIT.org as ServiceNow becomes one of the first major technology companies to license its tailored, innovative sustainability framework.

IT sustainability has been rising in importance and impact as digital services have exploded globally. Now, as businesses around the world race to adopt generative AI technology, leaders are facing increasing urgency to establish metrics, controls and governance to support this growth and innovation responsibly. SustainableIT.org and ServiceNow will provide customers with the tools to manage accurate, consistent, and standards-aligned data to empower smarter sustainability decisions.

The SustainableIT.org standards include hundreds of metrics organizations can use to baseline, oversee, and reduce emissions, resource usage, and other impacts on the planet, people, and growth. The industry's first support for planning, collecting data, and reporting against these metrics is available now in a ServiceNow app that works with the ServiceNow Environmental, Social, Governance Management (ESGM) and ServiceNow Hardware Asset Management applications.

Jody Elliott, head of IT risk and sustainability, National Grid, a major utility company that has already committed to adopting the new standards, stated, "This is a pivotal step towards aligning our IT operations with our sustainability goals. The leadership of SustainableIT.org developing these standards with ServiceNow is instrumental for the industry." Elliott recently joined ServiceNow ESG Specialist Michelle Kyle to demonstrate use of the ESG data management platform in a live webinar .

Poonam Kripalani, senior director, global ITAM and supplier management, ServiceNow, added, "The partnership with SustainableIT.org underscores our shared vision for a more sustainable, equitable and ethical world. As ServiceNow pioneers a new era of business transformation across industries, we consider our ESG strategy to be an essential driver of our, and our customers' ongoing growth."

"Our partnership with ServiceNow lays the foundation for operational sustainability at speed and scale in every industry across the globe and is a testament to the power of technology practitioners and providers joining forces to drive positive change. I am confident this is the first of many joint initiatives that will empower technology leaders to be pivotal players in enterprise sustainability transformation" expressed Josh Harbert, president of SustainableIT.org.

Rick Pastore, research principal at SustainableIT.org, noted, "These standards are just the beginning. They represent the new North Star for IT leaders navigating the journey to sustainability. With our integration on the ServiceNow Platform, leaders now have an automated lexicon with which to unify and apply sustainability strategy throughout their industries and value chains. That's the scale we need to achieve the necessary impact for a sustainable digital future."

SustainableIT.org and ServiceNow invite other organizations to join them in transforming business operations into a pivotal force for sustainability. The standards and metrics applied in this partnership are available now in the ServiceNow Store , marking a significant step forward in sustainable business practices across industries.

About SustainableIT.org

SustainableIT.org is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing global sustainability through technology leadership. Our mission is to define sustainable transformation programs by industry, author best practices and frameworks, set standards and certifications, provide education and training, and raise awareness for environmental and societal programs that make our organizations and the world sustainable for generations to come. Delphix is the founding member, technical advisor, and primary underwriter of SustainableIT.org.

