MaxxMDR from CyberMaxx Named 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year

CyberMaxx Next-Gen MDR Security Solution Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through The Channel

CyberMaxx , the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced that TMC has named MaxxMDR, a next-generation MDR security solution, as a 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner.

Cyber attack surfaces are changing dramatically, and companies must be agile in today's environment. MaxxMDR from CyberMaxx takes a modern approach to securing customers' environments by integrating threat response alongside the monitoring and detection functions of the CyberMaxx Security Operations Center (SOC) on a 24x7x365 basis. When a suspected compromise occurs, CyberMaxx initiates a zero-latency response that provides the necessary action on the event with no downtime in between response steps.

"CyberMaxx's MDR approach offers a comprehensive solution, providing full response capabilities directly within the SOC," said Gary Monti, SVP of Operations of CyberMaxx. "Our Threat Response Team is always on duty in our SOC, ready to triage incidents, assess the full scope of compromise, and partner closely with our customers to contain and eliminate cyber threats. This sets us apart from conventional MDR providers who often leave the burden of response, remediation, and threat eviction on already overwhelmed security teams."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor CyberMaxx as a 2024 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, MaxxMDR," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed not only with the features and value of the solution, but also with CyberMaxx's Channel strategy to expand their market share and provide first class service to their customers."

Winners of the 2024 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will also be announced online and highlighted in MSP Today .

For more information about MaxxMDR, visit: https://www.cybermaxx.com/cybersecurity-services/defensive-security/managed-detection-and-response-mdr/

About CyberMaxx

CyberMaxx, LLC., founded in 2002, is the leading provider of managed detection and response (MDR), headquartered in New York, NY. CyberMaxx's managed detection and response solution (MaxxMDR) is designed to be scalable for clients of all sizes, providing protection and improving the organization's security posture, ultimately giving customers peace of mind that their systems and data are secure. CyberMaxx expanded its capabilities through the 2022 acquisition of CipherTechs, an international cybersecurity company providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio across MDR Services, Offensive Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, DFIR, and 3rd party security product sourcing.

For more information visit: www.cybermaxx.com

CyberMaxx Media Contact

Escalate PR for CyberMaxx

cybermaxx@escalatepr.com

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com .

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities.

Our live events, including the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW , offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth.

In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations.

TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com . Stay connected with us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X by following @tmcnet.

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com

SOURCE: CyberMaxx

View the original press release on accesswire.com