Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Awards CRO Contract for 12-Week DehydraTECH GLP-1 Chronic Human Study

Weight Loss and Blood Sugar Reduction are Major Efficacy Objectives

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX,)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces it has now hired a contract research organization ("CRO") to oversee execution of the Company's 12-week chronic study GLP-1-H24-4, (the "Study") which will evaluate various DehydraTECH-GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide) formulations and other treatments with efficacy objectives of weight loss, blood sugar reduction, and more.

Study preparations with the CRO have commenced pursuant to an initial start-up agreement under which a number of activities will occur such as full clinical protocol design and writing in consultation with medical experts, regulatory authority submissions, and data management planning.

"This Study will be the most comprehensive and impactful GLP-1 investigation that Lexaria has ever undertaken," said John Docherty, President of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "The greatly expanded scope compared to our previous studies will allow us to investigate DehydraTECH-GLP-1 safety and efficacy over an extended treatment duration to significantly broaden our knowledge of DehydraTECH's ability to potentially improve the effectiveness and tolerability of this world-leading class of drugs."

The Study will be conducted using a number of clinical investigational sites in Australia as a registrational Phase 1b study within Australian clinical regulatory authority regulations. Upon completion, the Study is expected to be equally regarded as a Phase 1b registrational study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

About The Study

The currently-planned design of the Study has been expanded to include five active treatment arms, each with 16 diabetic patients (80 patients in total), with each patient dosed orally daily, subject to change once the final protocol is complete.

Rybelsus® as positive control; DehydraTECH-cannabidiol ("CBD"); DehydraTECH-semaglutide; DehydraTECH-CBD combined with DehydraTECH-semaglutide; and, DehydraTECH-tirzepatide.

An important component of this Study will be the fact that Lexaria intends to test DehydraTECH-GLP-1 formulations prepared using pure GLP-1 drug substances such as semaglutide and the dual action GLP-1 / GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide) agonist tirzepatide without the need to create compound formulations using the corresponding commercially approved products Rybelsus® and Zepbound® respectively to render the DehydraTECH versions to be studied. As such, this Study will allow DehydraTECH safety and efficacy to be tested without the Rybelsus® enabling ingredient salcaprozate sodium ("SNAC"), with the ability to demonstrate DehydraTECH effectiveness alone.

Lexaria reminds its followers that our 2022 diabetes study DIAB-A22-1, utilizing a never-before-used formulation variant of DehydraTECH-CBD, evidenced weight loss of 7% and reduced blood glucose levels of 19.9%+/-7% (p<0.05) during a multi-week rodent study without the addition of any GLP-1 drugs. Lexaria is anxious to discover whether the addition of DehydraTECH-CBD to a GLP-1 weight loss program might offer some combination of improved weight loss and/or reduced side effects as compared to GLP-1 alone.

In its first-ever GLP-1 study in humans reported in January, 2024, Lexaria discovered that DehydraTECH processing of Rybelsus®-branded semaglutide, after a single dose, improved blood sugar control and reached higher levels of semaglutide measured in blood, than did Rybelsus® itself. Lexaria is anxious to discover whether this improved pharmacokinetic performance might lead to improved weight loss and/or blood-sugar control compared to Rybelsus® alone after multi-week dosing.

The Company will provide further updates when the manufacturing of all clinical test articles; the Research Ethics Committee review; and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration notification have each been completed. Once protocol development and these milestones have been achieved, the Company will be able to more accurately estimate dates for first patient dosing and for Study completion.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 43 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

