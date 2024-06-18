RIP-IT Announces Janelle Anderson as CEO & Introduces Women's Future Court Volleyball Shoe

The female-focused brand celebrates and empowers female athletes

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / RIP-IT, the leader in performance-driven innovations for female athletes, today announced Janelle Anderson as its new CEO while introducing its new one-of-a-kind Women's Future Court Volleyball Shoe. RIP-IT is the brand for female volleyball, softball, and soccer athletes. It includes Tachikara, a legendary brand in volleyball equipment, and Ringor, the most comfortable and durable softball footwear.



"Janelle brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of RIP-IT," said Matthew Polstein, Co-Founder of RIP-IT. "We are confident that under her leadership, we will continue to innovate and achieve great milestones."

RIP-IT's impactful mission is to elevate female athletes' performance. "We believe in the profound yet simple concept that women and girls deserve gear that fits flawlessly, performs optimally, and mirrors the unique requirements of all female athletes," said Anderson.

As CEO, Anderson will lead the brand to achieve its strategic goals and empower even more female athletes. As a former high school and collegiate athlete, she has a zeal for the female sports industry. Anderson knows the value of young women playing sports to build the self-confidence females need to reach their full potential.

"I'm incredibly thrilled to join the dynamic team at RIP-IT at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Janelle Anderson, CEO. "Together, we will continue to disrupt the industry by offering innovative performance and safety gear specifically designed for female athletes, while we support and celebrate them."

Under Anderson's leadership, RIP-IT is proud to introduce its new Women's Future Court Volleyball Shoe powered by new-to-the-world volleyball innovations. The new shoe is designed with a more custom fit for women than other volleyball shoes currently on the market. It features a heel that eliminates slippage and a wider toe box for comfort, making it a comfortable and supportive choice tailored specifically for women players. The Future Court Volleyball Shoe is now available at www.ripit.com and coming soon to national retailers, including Dick's Sporting Goods, Hibbett, SCHEELS, and many others.

Learn more about the Women's Future Court Volleyball Shoe and RIP-IT's other volleyball, softball, and soccer equipment and apparel at www.ripit.com.

About RIP-IT

RIP-IT is dedicated to a single, impactful mission: enhancing female athletic performance. The company believes in the profound yet simple concept that women and girls deserve gear that fits flawlessly, performs optimally, and mirrors the unique requirements of all female athletes. RIP-IT was born with a desire to create better more protective safety and performance gear for female athletes. They perform rigorous testing to ensure high safety standards are met and to quantify how well their products improve performance. To learn more about RIP-IT, visit www.ripit.com.

