Hex Technologies: Hex Named to Redpoint's InfraRed 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Hex announces its inclusion in Redpoint's InfraRed 100 List for the second year. The InfraRed 100 list recognizes the 100 up-and-coming private companies in Cloud Infrastructure that are set to revolutionize the market. Redpoint Ventures launched this list in 2023 to showcase the builders creating industry-transforming companies.

With over 1,000 paying customers, Hex helps organizations like Reddit, Brex, and Notion rapidly build and operationalize sophisticated analyses about their products, businesses, and growth. Hex's collaborative workspace has tools for data teams and business users so everyone can use data to make decisions.

"We're building the first product that brings everyone together with data, whether they're 'technical' or not," said Barry McCardel, CEO and co-founder of Hex. "We appreciate Redpoint for this recognition and congratulate all the companies on the list."

About Hex

Hex is the complete platform for analytics and data science. Hex brings everyone together with data, letting them explore, build, and collaborate, no matter their technical skill set. Over 1,000 data organizations at companies like Reddit, Notion, Brex, and Anthropic rely on Hex's end-to-end workflows to answer quick questions, run deep-dive analyses or build interactive data apps. Hex integrates with your whole tech stack and offers flexible deployment models, including Multi-Tenant, HIPAA, Single-Tenant, and Private Cloud options. For more information, please visit www.hex.tech.

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we're proud to have backed over 578 companies - including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos - with 181 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $7.2 billion across multiple funds. For more information, visit https://www.redpoint.com/.

