Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation: Brian Kayfitz Development Corp. Now Offers App Development Services

Brian Kayfitz Development is an app development agency that offers app development services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is an app development company, which now offers mobile app freelancer services. With the release of Flutter in 2017, developers no longer need to develop their apps in multiple times for iOS and Android. Instead, mobile app development can be written in Dart, using the multiplatform Flutter framework, targeting both iOS and Android with a single codebase. Since app development can take months and is a complex undertaking, it is recommended to start with a minimal viable product (MVP) when starting out. An MVP app will allow companies to get user feedback on core functionality, test app's viability in the app stores and establish an app prototype when talking to investors.





App Development Agency





As a mobile app freelancer, Brian Kayfitz, has developed apps in various categories including but not limiting to finance, travel, fitness, health, utilities, business, food & drink, kids and games. He can not only develop apps that are 4.5+ stars but also, help ensure that the app is build in a way that is scalable, high performing and easy to maintain going forward. In addition to developing, Brian also provides training and mentorship services for existing teams to quick start their journey with Flutter.

"I love building mobile apps, and I believe as a business a mobile app is required for the success and growth of your business. If you have an idea or a need for an app, I would be thrilled to come up with mobile app development strategy and help execute on your vision," said Brian Kayfitz, Mobile App Developer Freelancer.

To get started on your app development, or if you need help with an existing app, check out briankayfitz.com.

About Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation is an App Development Company, which was launched in 2020, instead of building a traditional agency, Brian decided to keep it as a mobile app freelancing service. As an app freelancer, he has helped build over 20 apps, has written the Flutter Cookbook and helped tutor over 100 developers that were part of small and large development teams.

Brian Kayfitz Development Corporation's app development services include: Mobile app development, bug fixes, app mentorship, mobile all strategy consulting, mobile app code reviews, and feature development.

Contact Information

Brian Kayfitz

CEO

brian@briankayfitz.com

