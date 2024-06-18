Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.06.2024

WKN: 898266 | ISIN: US3438731057 | Ticker-Symbol: FL8
Frankfurt
18.06.24
08:02 Uhr
11,100 Euro
+0,200
+1,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Flushing Financial Corporation: Flushing Bank Partners with Boys & Girls Club of Queens, Hydro-Quebec, and the Community Word Project on a Collaborative Art Project Supported by Champlain Hudson Power Express

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Flushing Financial Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:FFIC), the parent holding company for Flushing Bank (the "Bank"), announced that it partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Queens and Hydro-Quebec on a clean energy-inspired mural that was painted by children in the club's after-school program in collaboration with artists from the Community Word Project. The mural was unveiled yesterday afternoon and is on display in the Variety Club's parking lot.

"As a community bank, many of our employees are actively engaged with local organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club to support various programs that introduce social, environmental and cultural concepts to our youth." said John Buran, President and CEO of Flushing Bank. "This program is unique in that it not only introduces the concept of clean energy but allows the students to express their understanding of complex concepts, such as hydro-technology and sustainable energy in a creative way."

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers who can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets are what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FB

Contact:

Maria A. Grasso
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer
Flushing Bank
718-961-5400

SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
