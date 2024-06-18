CLS Health Launches New Multi-Specialty Building, Expanding Healthcare Access in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / CLS Health, a leader in comprehensive healthcare, proudly announces the grand opening of its new expansive multi-specialty building, marking a significant advancement in healthcare access for the community. The new facility underscores CLS Health's commitment to delivering exceptional care and meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the region.

Megan Owen, CEO of CLS Health, emphasizes the importance of the new multi-specialty building, stating, "This venture embodies our unwavering commitment to patient-centered and physician-led care, catering to the diverse healthcare needs of our community and reaffirming our organization's dedication to enriching lives through exceptional care."

Spanning over 100,000 square feet across four floors, the new building has the capacity to accommodate over 80 providers and offers a wide range of services. It features amenities such as an infusion center, advanced imaging services, a fully equipped laboratory, an Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC), and a full catheterization laboratory.

The new multi-specialty building is opening in phases. The fourth floor is currently open to patients, providing services in Primary Care, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN). Additional specialties such as Cardiology, Ophthalmology, Rheumatology, Oncology, and more will be introduced as construction progresses, providing a full range of services in one convenient location.

With ample parking available and extended hours to accommodate patient needs, the new multi-specialty building ensures convenience and accessibility for all patients.

"Our expansion is in response to the growing demand for our services in the community. This facility allows us to continue delivering high-quality care while serving our expanding patient base," adds Owen.

The opening of the new multi-specialty building is another significant milestone for CLS Health, demonstrating its commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services and improving the health and well-being of the community.

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With over 35 locations and 185+ providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit cls.health.

