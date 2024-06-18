Bloomberg 2023 Impact Report: Investing in Our People

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Bloomberg:

We look to creative and collaborative employees with diverse experiences and a global outlook to shape the future of our company. We inspire our employees by providing opportunities to make a difference and supporting their personal growth.

Creating a culture of diversity and inclusion

We're advancing our D&I strategy through greater accountability, allyship and advocacy.

Bloomberg's global diversity and inclusion (D&I) strategy focuses on achieving business excellence by fostering a true culture of inclusion through leadership support, allyship and advocacy. Through new and ongoing initiatives we're developing a leadership structure that equally values all perspectives and actively advocates for inclusion. By engaging, integrating and allying with underrepresented talent, we're striving to open opportunities to candidates and employees from all backgrounds. And by investing in technology, systems and processes to promote diverse hiring and strengthening our leadership and talent development programs, we're working to measurably improve the representation and advancement of underrepresented talent across the company.

We believe our employees have a responsibility to participate in nurturing an inclusive culture at Bloomberg, and we are committed to providing the tools and resources employees need to take action. All employees participate in unconscious bias training as part of their onboarding process, and we offer Inclusive Leadership workshops and online modules for managers and team leaders. Our D&I learning center on the Bloomberg Terminal (BU DI) gives employees access to core curriculum modules on disability, gender and cultural inclusion in the workplace alongside resources on topics including minimizing bias, developing inclusive behavior and managing across differences.

Delivering leadership advocacy and accountability - Our D&I strategy focuses on ensuring business and leadership accountability. All managers and team leaders are evaluated on six leadership attributes, one of which is the ability to create a diverse and inclusive work environment. Every Bloomberg department maintains a D&I plan that supports strategies for recruitment and progression. Our global business heads also participate in an annual D&I Organizational Health Review to assess progress on diversity and inclusion and the impact of their plans.

Activating every employee's potential

We provide continuous learning opportunities to help our employees realize their career ambitions and prepare to lead.

Investing in and supporting the professional growth and career development of employees positively impacts our business. With our global footprint and diverse business areas, we provide employees with numerous opportunities to learn, contribute, collaborate and shape their career path.

Our Leadership & Talent Development team supports talent management through programs, systems and tools designed to track, retain, develop and invest in our employees. This talent pipeline continued to play a critical role in our success in 2023, with the vast majority of leadership roles filled internally.

Helping employees thrive

We take care of employees so they can focus on changing the world.

Bloomberg provides programs and benefits designed to improve the financial, physical and mental health and well-being of employees and their dependents. We support employees' work and family needs across many major life events with benefits that align with our diversity and inclusion priorities.

