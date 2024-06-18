HARMAN Audio Works Podcast; The Sonic Sculptor: Merging Art, Music and Tech

With Akshai Sarin

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / "I enjoy taking people out of their existing mindset."

Immerse yourself in the fascinating realms of sound, spirituality and music with the latest episode of AudiTalks. Oisin Lunny dives deep with Akshai Sarin, exploring his paths through music, disruptive marketing, spirituality, entrepreneurship and his pioneering work with brands.

Find out how Akshai's ground-breaking creation SonoKinesis - which turns everyday objects into musical instruments through a fusion of art, music and technology - allowed him to transform an entire cruise ship into a playable sonic sculpture.

From being featured in GQ to performing on major stages and collaborating with top brands, Akshai's openness has taken him to great heights.

About this podcast

This is Audio Talks. A podcast on all things audio presented to you by HARMAN, which includes JBL, Harman Kardon, and AKG. Initially started during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring people together through the power of music, Audio Talks finds itself in Season 9. Hosted by Oisin Lunny, professional music journalist, presenter, and broadcaster, Audio Talks brings together a constantly changing line-up of audio experts, music industry legends, and car audio innovators to explore music and audio from every angle.

?Tune in for Season 9 with brand new episodes being released every other Thursday.??

All episodes of the eight previous? seasons of Audio Talks are available on Podigee and all major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Deezer.





