Angle PLC Announces Posting of 2023 Annual Report & Notice of the AGM

ANGLE plc ("the Company") (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, announces that the audited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, and the Notice of Annual General Meeting within it, have been posted to shareholders, and are available on the Company's website.

The Annual General Meeting will now be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday 11 July 2024 at the Surrey Technology Centre, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey GU2 7YG. The Board is looking forward to welcoming shareholders in person and will provide a business update after the formalities of the meeting are concluded.

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected circulating tumour cell (CTC) harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 system enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Diagnostic products include the Parsortix® system and associated consumables. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCP-compliant laboratories in the UK. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.

Over 90 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

