Gillett, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - GEMZ Corp (OTC Pink: GMZP), a leading innovator in sustainable solutions is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, BadgerBloX Inc., specializing in shipping container conversions, is set to offer affordable housing solutions to a Wisconsin municipality while they partner with local technical schools for project completions. The municipality will be placing affordable living containers, provided by BadgerBlox, onto city-owned lots for low to moderate income families.

The finished homes will be a collaboration work effort with BadgerBlox framing doors, windows and other various portions of the conversion along with local technical schools finishing out various interior portions of the home in order to offer practical trade experience for students as they complete work within each container.

The Wisconsin municipality strongly supports BadgerBlox and the technical schools within the school district to allow students first-hand experience through skills such as drywalling, architecture design, roofing, carpentry, painting, engineering, plumbing, electrical etc.

Chris Schrubey, CEO and President of BadgerBlox Homes Inc., states, "BadgerBlox is helping this Wisconsin municipality through a two-pronged approach. First, we are offering low-cost housing solutions through Housing and Urban Development (HUD's) Community Development Block Grant Program. Second, we are offering practical training to local higher-education trade schools while partnering on each container home project. BadgerBlox and our own architect team will complete phase one of each container home to include the core design of the exterior and interior layout. Next, the students will complete phase two of each container home to include all key interior work."

"We once again embark on new ground by offering multiple benefits to a municipality in need," notes Stephen Carnes, CEO of GEMZ Corp. "While BadgerBlox covers the first half of each container home completion, trade students fulfill the second half of the home designs and receive hands-on skilled training while doing so to help them in the future. This strategy benefits the community long-term as both a long-term growth solution and providing immediate skills applications for local student residents. Students can take pride in creating habitats of both comfort and necessity for their friends and loved ones, thereby creating an even stronger sense of community."

Housing containers consist of a 2-3 bedroom, 1 - 2 bathroom design with a basement if possible.

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBloX Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container-based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high-quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

Visit https://www.badgerblox.com/ for more information.

