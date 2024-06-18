Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Gestern +23,88 % Kursgewinn auf Tradegate!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNAJ | ISIN: SE0015948591 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VM1
Frankfurt
18.06.24
17:15 Uhr
0,915 Euro
+0,005
+0,55 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODELON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODELON AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.06.2024 16:10 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Modelon AB (Record Id 266067)

With effect from June 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Modelon AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 28, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   MODEL TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022243424              
Order book ID:  340325                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 19, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Modelon AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including July 15, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   MODEL BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022243432              
Order book ID:  340326                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.