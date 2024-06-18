Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Modelon AB (Record Id 266067)

With effect from June 19, 2024, the subscription rights in Modelon AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 28, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MODEL TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022243424 Order book ID: 340325 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 19, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Modelon AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 15, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: MODEL BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022243432 Order book ID: 340326 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB