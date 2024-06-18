Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, announces it was granted a key patent for ClickShare Conference in the countries covered by the European Patent Office, in addition to the US, India, Japan and New Zealand. With this major patent achievement, the ClickShare patent portfolio now includes more than 110 patents in major jurisdictions.

The recently granted patent protects the critical inventions related to ClickShare Conference's simplicity and core functionalities. ClickShare Conference enables users to host video calls from their own laptop with their preferred video conferencing platforms, while using the audio and video equipment of the meeting room for a premium wireless Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) experience.

For more than 12 years, the company has expanded its patent portfolio to protect its premium wireless collaboration solutions in all aspects. In addition to the key patent for ClickShare Conferencing in Europe, Barco was granted other patents in different jurisdictions covering various ClickShare Conference features, such as application-based conferencing and audio. Moreover, Barco also acquired a set of technological patents from Steelcase that complement ClickShare's portfolio.

"With 15 newly granted patents in the last 18 months, Barco has again strengthened its Intellectual Property portfolio. Barco will seek EU unitary effect for the recently granted key patent, making it enforceable at once in at least 17 EU member states, including France, Germany and Italy," said Kurt Verheggen, General Counsel at Barco. "On a global level, the company keeps closely monitoring infringements. Barco will enforce patent rights against companies copying ClickShare's unique features, like we recently did in the US against Yealink."

"Continuous innovation is key to bring an exceptional user experience to our customers," said Jan van Houtte, EVP Meeting Experience at Barco. "We are proud ClickShare's inventions are acknowledged and rightfully protected, despite strong resistance from opponents. In the coming months, we expect more patents will be granted, so we will solidify and continue to defend our position as a leader in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) rooms."

