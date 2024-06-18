Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises DeAngelo Contracting Services on Sale of Pavement Marking Division to RoadSafe Traffic Systems

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Builds on Success with Significant Transaction in Transportation and Infrastructure Industry

Boxwood Partners - a leading boutique middle-market M&A advisory firm - is pleased to announce the sale of DeAngelo Contracting Services' (DCS) Pavement Marking Division (DCS Pavement Marking) to RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. (RoadSafe).

"This sale represents a significant milestone for DCS, as it allows us to concentrate on our primary focus areas, while ensuring the pavement marking division will thrive under RoadSafe's leadership," said Paul DeAngelo, CEO of DCS. "We're grateful for the Boxwood team for their expert guidance and support throughout this process, ensuring a smooth transition."

Boxwood Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to DCS on the transaction. The transaction was led by Robbie Nickle (Director) and Colby Carter (Associate). Brian Alas (Managing Director) also advised on the transaction. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We look forward to seeing DCS Pavement Marking grow under RoadSafe's direction," Nickle said. "This sale only enhances RoadSafe's extensive portfolio, allowing them to better serve their customers."

The acquisition of DCS Pavement Marking - based in Hazleton, PA - strategically aligns with RoadSafe's commitment to roadway safety services and products, allowing for the company to strengthen its position in the industry and expand its offerings in the Northeast.

"With common values for ensuring the safety of our roadways, DCS Pavement Marking is a natural fit for our business model at RoadSafe," said Kevin O'Meara, CEO of RoadSafe. "As part of our ongoing strategy to expand our service offerings and geographic reach, we're thrilled to welcome the skilled team from DCS Pavement Marking to RoadSafe."

Jeff Bergamo from HBK CPAs & Consultants acted as accounting advisor to DCS, while Meera Modi and Benjamin Ward of McNees Wallace and Nurick LLC served as legal counsel.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About DeAngelo Contracting Services Corporation

DeAngelo Contracting Services (DCS) is a family owned and operated business. DCS provides safe and reliable transportation infrastructure solutions across the United States using experienced industry professionals, advanced technologies, and state-of-the-art equipment fleet. DCS preserves infrastructure and improves operations while upholding their commitment to keeping the public safe. DCS field employees provide innovative, safe, and high-quality infrastructure/maintenance contracting services to State DOTs, railroads, and other commercial/residential customers nationwide.

About RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

RoadSafe is one of the nation's largest providers of infrastructure safety services and products. The company's offerings include traffic control, pavement markings, sign manufacturing and installation, and distribution of innovative traffic safety products. RoadSafe's customers include heavy highway contractors, state transportation departments, municipal governments, special events organizations, U.S. railroads and utility companies. For more information, visit www.roadsafetraffic.com.

