vCom Solutions Named a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area for 17th Consecutive Year

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / For the 17th year in a row, vCom Solutions has been named one of the Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. A leader in delivering software and managed services across the full technology lifecycle from source to pay, vCom comes in at No. 2 for midsize companies in 2024 after meeting tough standards and becoming a model of strong culture. vCom was recognized among other exceptional employers in the Greater Bay Area, such as Robert Half International Inc., Swinerton, Comcast Corp and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.





"It is the collective effort of our team members that has propelled us to this remarkable milestone," said Rekha Venuthurupalli, vice president of human resources at vCom. "Their insights, suggestions, and ideas have been instrumental in shaping our culture and driving continuous improvement. Together, we have created an environment where every voice is heard, valued, and respected, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment among our team."

The annual Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list is based off thousands of voluntary employee surveys about their experience on the job, including questions about employee trust in leaders, the fairness of workplace decisions, and camaraderie among the team. vCom was recognized in the midsize category of companies with 100 to 199 employees.

"One thing that has always set vCom apart is our company values and our commitment to practicing them," said Josh Kramer, business analyst at vCom. "By encouraging everyone to practice transparency, vulnerability, and authenticity, it promotes healthy communication, and sometimes healthy conflict. It's not always easy, or comfortable, but it is very satisfying and makes an enormous difference!"

Year after year, vCom continues to focus on making sure employees are happy and healthy because they know it helps the business succeed in the long run. To learn more about vCom's people-first culture and how you can join the team, visit vcomsolutions.com/careers.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a leading technology spend and lifecycle management provider for midsize companies. Leveraging over two decades of expertise, vCom has the best and most complete solution that makes it possible for IT and Finance teams to source, manage and pay for their technology in one place so they can lower the cost of doing business and take advantage of new opportunities. Advanced software and managed services give clarity and save teams time, money, and effort so they can achieve more by doing and spending less. For more information on vCom, visit?vcomsolutions.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

