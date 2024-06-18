First Stop Health Named in Inc. Magazine's 2024 List of Best Workplaces

For a third consecutive year, virtual care company makes the list of Best Workplaces with "caring" at its core.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / First Stop Health, a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental health care needs, has been named in Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces for a third year in a row. Highly engaged employees' most used word to describe the work environment was "caring."





"I am thrilled our team received this honor for a third time," said Teira Gunlock, CEO of First Stop Health. "We are proud of what we've been able to achieve as an organization - from growth to quality of care - and equally proud of the community we have built to achieve those results. The Best Workplace achievement reflects our employees' collaborative spirit they share and the commitment they have to our mission of providing delightful, affordable healthcare.

The Inc. Best Workplaces feature measures various workplace factors to identify American companies that have fostered environments with the employee at the center. In the last year, First Stop Health grew its workforce through the acquisition of SentryHealth and ongoing hiring. To engage its growing team, FSH asked employees to identify a new core value. "Collaborative" was used overwhelmingly to describe FSH's work environment and now complements its "caring," "unrelenting," "transparent" and "trusted" values.

First Stop Health employees were asked to describe differentiators for working at the company in the Inc. Best Workplaces survey. Here is what a few employees shared:

"First Stop Health exemplifies the essence of inclusivity. The organization's unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of empathy and understanding ensures that every individual receives the care and attention they deserve. Beyond merely offering medical services, First Stop Health extends a helping hand, guiding and empowering individuals on their journey toward optimal health and well-being. This dedication to holistic support not only enriches the lives of those it serves but also paints a picture of a bright future where healthcare is synonymous with compassion and understanding."

"First Stop Health is one of the best places to work for a number of reasons! From day one, I have felt valued and respected by my coworkers. Everyone is so helpful and wants to see everyone succeed. The company encourages open communication and values employee feedback. This creates an environment where everyone feels heard, and constructive suggestions are taken into consideration for continuous improvement."

"First Stop Health is characterized by a positive and inclusive workplace culture where employees feel valued, supported, and engaged. Key reasons I have enjoyed working here, include open communication, transparent leadership, and opportunities for professional growth. A strong sense of teamwork and collaboration fosters a supportive environment, while recognition and rewards contribute to employee satisfaction."

To learn more about First Stop Health, visit www.fshealth.com.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health's mission is to provide delightful healthcare experiences to our members. First Stop Health provides care that people love® with various digital healthcare services and believes accessing healthcare should be safe, simple and low cost without compromising quality. Every patient has their own unique healthcare journey and with Virtual Primary Care, Urgent Care and Whole Mental Health, members have access to an exceptional care team for support and guidance every step of the way.

