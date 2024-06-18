AEG's Tamala Lewis Honored as Legacy Trailblazer by California Black Women's Collective

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / On June 14, 2024, AEG's Tamala Lewis, Senior Director of Community Relations, Dignity Health Sports Park, received the Legacy Trailblazer Award from California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute for the contributions she has made to improving the lives of Black women and girls in Los Angeles.

Lewis was presented the award during the 2024 California Trailblazers Hall of Fame Awards where she was joined by 80 other honorees who have served as catalysts for positive change throughout the state of California.

Cedric "The Entertainer" and his wife Lorna Kyles, served as co-chairs for the event which was also attended by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell.

The Trailblazers Hall of Fame is the first awards program that highlights the contributions of Black Women leaders in the state of California. Past honorees include Hon. Karen Bass, Hon. Maxine Waters, Tia Orr, Crystal Crawford, and Yolanda Richardson.

The California Trailblazers Hall of Fame Awards Celebration supports the work of the California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute which focuses on improving the lives of Black Women and Girls. The California Black Women's Collective Empowerment Institute is focused on improving the lives of Black Women and Girls throughout the state. To learn more, visit www.CABlackWomensCollective.org.

