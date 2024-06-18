Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced that Charles Precious has joined the Firm as a Principal in Client Services, based in the Firm's London office. Precious will be responsible for creating a best-in-class sales function to service Ryan's clients in Europe and Asia-Pacific while collaborating with Ryan's North American teams.

"We are excited to welcome Charles as Ryan continues to develop and expand our industry-leading client services team," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "His strong leadership qualities and experience across the industry will further strengthen the services and the value we provide to our clients."

Prior to joining Ryan, Precious was a sales director at an international consulting firm where he oversaw and developed numerous teams and spearheaded technical revolution with large software sales implementation. With six years of leadership, Precious furthered the creation of inbound marketing funnel and accountability models to innovate internal processes and generate high-performing teams.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

