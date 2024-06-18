Anzeige
WKN: 852552 | ISIN: US1667641005 | Ticker-Symbol: CHV
Tradegate
18.06.24
16:53 Uhr
143,78 Euro
+1,02
+0,71 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2024 16:38 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC: Asplundh Acquires Chevron Group in New Zealand

WILLOW GROVE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Chevron Group (Chevron Traffic Services and Chevtrain), a privately held provider of traffic management, planning and training services to the utility, construction, government and event sectors across Greater Auckland in New Zealand.

Headquartered in Mount Wellington, New Zealand, the Chevron Group provides safe and reliable traffic control and training services for a wide range of infrastructure and utility service providers in New Zealand and employs more than 250 people across six locations in northern New Zealand.

"We are excited to welcome Chevron to the Asplundh family of companies," said Asplundh Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Greg Fitzgerald. "Chevron's strong culture and commitment to safety and quality provides an excellent platform to continue to grow our business. We will scale support to new and existing customers nationwide with high-quality, reliable traffic management services across Australia and New Zealand."

Asplundh acquired the Chevron Group through its subsidiary Blair Mill Holdings, the parent company of Asplundh New Zealand, Tree Scape Limited and Utility Vegetation & Environmental Consulting, all based in Auckland.

Dentons acted as legal advisor to Asplundh.

***

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is a family-owned and managed company headquartered just outside of Philadelphia in Willow Grove, PA. Its One Asplundh approach provides a single point of contact to an extensive range of vegetation management, engineering and utility infrastructure services for utilities municipalities and other commercial and industrial customers. Asplundh employs approximately 36,000 throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at www.asplundh.com.

Contact Information

Pete Mazzaccaro
Corporate Communications, Asplundh
pmazzaccaro@asplundh.com
215-784-4427

SOURCE: Asplundh

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
