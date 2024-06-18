B2Core, a renowned advanced CRM solution provider, has presented another update to its back-office management CRM, including the iOS mobile application. The newly updated suite focuses on customer convenience and allows brokerages to make the most of their businesses. The new B2Core v13 is a milestone in the company's CRM solution development. It offers a substantial design to streamline business operations and elevate user experience.

Offering major improvements, such as the integration of ZenDesk and ShuftiPro and the implementation of the Travel Rule, the new iteration provides much-needed UI improvements and introduces the new Savings Module v1.1, all to streamline user experience and platform efficiency.

At the same time, the v1.23 iOS update focuses on redesigning the user interface and visual appearance, offering mobile app users maximum convenience and interaction.

Integrating Zendesk for Optimum Customer Service

Brokerage firms understand the importance of building a solid client relationship. B2Core introduces a key integration with Zendesk, a leading customer support tool which uses AI to offer personalised customer interaction.

Zendesk is an indispensable tool for brokers. It provides customer support via live chat, phone calls, e-mails, social media, and self-service portals. These channels are powered by artificial intelligence to give customers more comprehensive and focused support to solve their unique queries.

Zendesk can seamlessly be purchased and added to the B2Core CRM to improve customer support capabilities. Brokers can use the AI-powered Zendesk platform to personalise customer interactions through chatbots, reducing client time and optimising user satisfaction.

B2Core integrates Zendesk into its team's operations to automate customer support successfully, saving time in answering generic questions while attaining high customer satisfaction.

ShuftiPro KYC For Seamless Compliance

B2Core integrates with ShuftiPro KYC to expand the document submission options to the new "ADDRESS" group. Now, clients can submit documents relevant to address verification, such as rental agreements, utility bills, and other documents. Moreover, the verification request process is now more flexible, offering brokers more customisation tools according to their needs.

Adhering to The Travel Rule Through B2BinPay

B2Core also integrates Notabene, a Travel Rule solution provider, through B2BinPay. This rule mandates collecting particular user and financial information for deposits and withdrawals to prevent money laundering and illegal transactions. Integrating Notabne is crucial for companies that comply with the Crypto Travel Rule, which requires providing company information regularly.

Notabene offers a more straightforward way to stay transparent and adherent to the Travel Rule. B2Core facilitates Travel Rule compliance, which empowers businesses to manage crypto operations without barriers in key regions like the US, Canada, the European Union, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Updated Savings Module v1.1 Simplified Passive Income Generation

After the first introduction in the B2Core v2.1 update, the savings tool has received a significant boost in profitability and functionality. The new Savings Module v1.1 allows the broker's clients to generate passive income on their digital assets. Users can seamlessly transfer their holdings into interest-based savings accounts, similar to those banks offer.

Ultimately, users can earn passive income using idle crypto money rather than saving and stacking these assets without returns. This innovative feature aligns with clients' needs to leverage crypto assets without trading them, offering brokerage firms a more powerful value proposition.

Clearer and More Efficiency User Interfaces

The new B2Core update has redesigned the user interface, focusing on visual appearance and intuitive UX. This approach provides a more user-friendly user experience and facilitates easy accessibility to crucial information navigation.

A Separate Bonuses Page

A new Bouses page has been added, where clients can quickly access all available bonus programs. This section encourages users to explore and join programs that suit their trading goals, enhancing their engagement with the brokerage platform. Moreover, users can subscribe and track active bonuses, creating a more informative and rewarding client experience.

More Accessible and Accurate Account Details

The new B2Core update has more details and statistical data for trading accounts. Users can find comprehensive information on their accounts and gain key insights into significant trading parameters like balance, free funds, credit, equity and leverage. This overview encourages traders to make informed trading decisions and manage their portfolios more effectively.

In addition to improving numerical data, the platform uses visually engaging graphics depicting equity performance. With interactive charts and scaling and marker tracking functionalities, users can enjoy a more precise and dynamic representation of account performance. Traders can track trends, identify KPIs and adjust their trading strategies.

New, Convenient Favourites Trading Accounts Widget

The new update adds a separate "Favourites Trading Accounts" widget to the dashboard. This feature enables users to easily compile their most frequently accessed trading accounts and track critical parameters, such as balance, equity, and margin. This strategic design simplifies account management and supports informed decision-making.

Efficient Deposits and Withdrawals Process

The new B2Core update significantly simplifies the deposit and withdrawal process, offering seamless financial transactions for end-users. This improvement includes implementing auto-substitution in selects and eliminating unnecessary steps to avoid potential confusion. Furthermore, the group option was removed from the workflow to offer a more streamlined navigation process.

Most importantly, mobile transactions' QR codes are now prominently shown to support a faster and more convenient experience. This approach minimises friction points and encourages more active participation in cryptocurrencies using the brokerage platform.

B2Core iOS Update Advanced Interoperability and Utility

The update also includes the B2Core iOS mobile app. The new v.1.23 release introduces significant enhancements to optimise user experience within the app.

Integrating BBP iOS App

The B2Core CRM mobile version now integrates with the iOS app of B2Trader, offering a streamlined user experience through one login. Users can sign in to the B2Core mobile app and directly access the BBP iOS application without re-entering their credentials. This flawless authentication process offers users more convenient access to their accounts so they can start trading immediately.

New Dashboard

The new app dashboard UI has been powered with the ability to quickly and easily interact with the app's elements, which are divided into sections. This approach facilitates instant access to needed information.

The visual representation of the app's interface elements and the simple interaction with the app has been improved by adding customisable widgets, offering even easier quick access to the attached data type.

Widgets System

The new update introduces an efficient system of widgets that enable users to see necessary information without opening the application.

Banners

Banners

Multiple banner widgets offer simplified access to visual information regarding crucial events, innovations or news about the application development process and its implementation.



Multiple banner widgets offer simplified access to visual information regarding crucial events, innovations or news about the application development process and its implementation. Total Balance

Total Balance

This widget offers quick navigation and an overview of the total balance of all wallet accounts in USD, making it faster to assess available capital amounts.



This widget offers quick navigation and an overview of the total balance of all wallet accounts in USD, making it faster to assess available capital amounts. Last Transactions

Last Transactions

This widget lets users find detailed data about recent transactions, whether deposits, withdrawals, exchanges, or transfers between addresses, and show their statuses. This tool is crucial to quickly finding comprehensive data related to the trading process.



This widget lets users find detailed data about recent transactions, whether deposits, withdrawals, exchanges, or transfers between addresses, and show their statuses. This tool is crucial to quickly finding comprehensive data related to the trading process. Favourite Trading Accounts

Favourite Trading Accounts

The "Favourite Trading Accounts" widget allows users to rank all accounts by priority and select their favourites. This widget also enables users to keep track of important information related to total balance, actual capital available, and leverage level.



The "Favourite Trading Accounts" widget allows users to rank all accounts by priority and select their favourites. This widget also enables users to keep track of important information related to total balance, actual capital available, and leverage level. IB Program

This widget allows users to access Introducing Broker programs, check relevant data about existing IB programs, and send a request to join directly from the dashboard.

Pushing The Development Wheel Forward

This critical B2Core CRM update with features and advanced functionalities marks a significant milestone in the company's efforts to develop and present technologically advanced back-office solutions that focus on convenience and efficiency.

With the new B2Core v13 and iOS v1.23 mobile app updates, CRM visual appearance, simplified interaction, and unparalleled performance have never been better, with an outlook for more updates possibly coming on the way.

