Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Registration of NSAVxTheVault.com

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the registration of NSAVxTheVault.com. This new platform serves as a decentralized add-on to our NSAVx.com CEX Exchange https://nsavx.com/ , addressing a critical need in the cryptocurrency space.

Cryptocurrencies typically lack built-in beneficiary features, making it difficult for family members to access assets in the event of the holder's death or incapacitation. The Vault provides a solution with its decentralized AI verification application that securely stores users' personal information as an NFT within their NSAVx.com decentralized wallet.

Users can complete a profile form that includes personal and confidential information, financial holdings, document attachments, pictures, beneficiary information, and special instructions. This data is minted as an NFT collection on the Ethereum network and managed by an AI auto attendant. In the event of the wallet holder's incapacitation, the AI auto attendant engages the special instructions, allowing beneficiaries to access the funds as directed.

Key features of The Vault include:

Single Signature Authentication: Seamless login across all websites within the NSAV ecosystem.

QR Checkout Functionality: Using NSAVpay for both FIAT and cryptocurrency payments, available at millions of merchants globally.

Kevin Simon, CEO of NSAV stated, "We see The Vault as a valuable resource for our customer base. While the industry currently has Gen X and Boomers representing just under 7% of crypto holders, our platform's demographic shows over 34% in these age groups. Our holders are concerned about ensuring their loved ones have access to their crypto assets, and The Vault ensures this need is met."

Launching July 1, 2024, please visit https://www.NSAVxTheVault.com .

NSAV is pleased to further provide the following important updates:

Poland Crypto Custodial License: The issuance of the Poland Crypto Custodial License is anticipated in the last week of June 2024. Lithuania and Dubai Crypto Custodial License Partnerships: Partnerships for crypto custodial licenses in Lithuania and Dubai are set to be executed on June 25, 2024. Puerto Rico Money Transmitter License: An address in Puerto Rico was secured on June 17, 2024. The application for the Puerto Rico Money Transmitter License will be submitted by June 28, 2024. FIAT Operations on NSAVx.com: FIAT is now operational on NSAVx.com for multiple currencies, with USD pairing commencing on June 21, 2024. Credit Card Onramp: The credit card onramp feature will begin on June 23, 2024.

These updates mark significant milestones in NSAV's continued expansion and operational capabilities in the digital asset space.

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

