New Hope Network: NBJ Summit Unveils Packed Agenda with Keynote Presentations, Networking Opportunities, and More

The premier executive event for the supplements and global nutrition industry will deliver industry trends and leadership development sessions in an intimate, exclusive setting.

New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) announces an action-packed agenda for its upcoming NBJ Summit , the premier event for top nutrition and supplement industry executives, scheduled July 29 - August 1, 2024, at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Jessica Rubino, Vice President of Content, New Hope Network, along with Bill Giebler, Content and Insights Director, Nutrition Business Journal and Tom Aarts, Co-Founder, NBJ and NBJ Summit and President, Nutrition Business Advisors, LLC will deliver opening remarks on Tuesday morning, setting the stage for the week ahead. Among industry-focused content, look forward to NBJ's State of the Industry presentation, unveiling top trends and market dynamics in a comprehensive analysis of supplement industry sales, growth and market share and William Hood's perennial update on financial markets and M&A. Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer at PHD Ventures Steve Brown will hold a session on how the nutrition industry can leverage AI to grow their business and Amazon experts will discuss the behemoth retailer's changes to meet supplement industry demand and consumer safety standards.

Outside of industry-specific content, New York Times bestselling author and researcher Marcus Buckingham will give a keynote address with data from his latest book Love and Work, which examines how leaders can foster a culture of love for teams and customers and executive coach and award-winning comedian Katie Goodman will lead an interactive session on improvisational comedy's potential to revolutionize leadership practices and foster effective collaboration.

Content will also be dedicated to women's health, a booming category in nutrition. The Vitamin Shoppe President Muriel Gonzalez will participate in a fireside chat, unpacking insights from The Vitamin Shoppe's consumer research and sharing predictions for the future of nutrition. Leading integrated health expert Pamela Peeke, MD will share her perspective on how the dietary supplement industry can address women's various life stages with natural solutions.

Panelists Andrea Donsky, co-founder and CEO, Morphus; Ben Bristol, executive director of supplements, Whole Foods Market; Jessica Mulligan, co-founder, Winged Nutrition; and Meeta Kratz, global vice president, product management and marketing, Lonza Capsule and Health Ingredients Division will discuss how companies can create authentic connections with women.

"As always, the NBJ Summit will act as the ultimate gathering place for leaders in the dietary supplement industry who are driving progress around product quality and transparency, health equity and responsible innovation," states Jessica Rubino, Vice President of Content, New Hope Network. "This year, we're thrilled to continue elevating women leaders and showcasing the importance of women's health, while sparking dialogue around industrywide challenges and opportunities related to AI, technology and leadership. We look forward to the connections made among both legacy and first-time attendees through content, networking and unique experiences."

NBJ Summit will host exclusive networking opportunities, including a golf tournament, a full-day excursion to Catalina Island, opening and closing receptions and more, all designed to bring attendees together in a fun and intimate environment.

Limited registration for NBJ Summit is still available at nbjsummit.com .

About Nutrition Business Journal

Nutrition Business Journal guides decision makers in the nutrition, health, and wellness space in developing their strategy, understanding trends, realizing opportunity, and analyzing potential risks. NBJ's market research reports provide business intelligence and thought leadership to all levels of the nutrition industry. Each report is exhaustively researched by our staff of industry experts and presents an analysis of markets, trends, competition, and strategy in the U.S. and global nutrition industry. Learn more at nutritionbusinessjournal.com .

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit www.newhope.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

Contact

pr@newhope.com

SOURCE: New Hope Network

View the original press release on accesswire.com