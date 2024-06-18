CEA International LLP ("CEAI") advises Startle Music Limited ("Startle") on the acquisition of I.D. Online Ltd t/a Visual ID, an Irish in-store marketing company, specialising in digital signage. CEAI also supported Startle in structuring the Financing for the Acquisition.

Prominent deal-making firm, CEA International LLP ("CEAI"), the London based subsidiary of US-headquartered CEA Group ("CEA"), advised Startle Music Limited ("Startle") on the successful acquisition of Visual ID which has built a strong reputation developing cloud applications for the retail and service industries. Specialising in digital signage, printed point-of-sale materials and social media asset creation, their marketing toolkit is utilised daily by over 3,000 businesses throughout Ireland and beyond.

In addition to transaction advice, CEAI also supported Startle in bringing together a debt financing package to support the acquisition and provide working capital for post-acquisition integration and investment plans. The transaction was led by Martin Farmer, Partner and Carol O'Connor, Consultant, CEA International LLP.

The acquisition will bring together the complementary strengths of Startle and Visual ID. Startle will bring their music expertise to Visual ID's in-store radio offering, creating a synergy that will expand the existing product offerings. With both brands being focused on the power of tech and the importance of great customer experiences, the partnership looks to enhance the brands' offerings, and customer base.

Adam Castleton, CEO of Startle Music Limited said: "We look forward to accelerating our growth plan with this strategic acquisition and are grateful to CEA International for bringing their industry knowledge and deal expertise to the transaction along with their advice, diligence and focus on delivering results."

Martin Farmer, Partner, CEA International LLP commented: "CEAI is pleased to have advised Startle on developing its strategic growth plan and with the acquisition of Visual ID which opens up the opportunity for further international expansion of its services and customer base as well as expanding its product offerings across all its locations."

About CEA International LLP

CEA International LLP, is a subsidiary of CEA Group (CEA) which was founded in 1973 and is a leading provider of investment banking and advisory services, in addition to its direct and strategic interests. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequalled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise and long-standing industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totalling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA's reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide.

About Startle Music Limited

Startle are specialists in creating unique customer experiences for retail and hospitality brands. Working with retail and hospitality brands that understand the importance of a great customer experience, Startle uses music, data and behavioural science to perfectly curate playlists and in-store radio content, uniquely designed around their business and brand objectives. With Startle's specialist expertise, technical know-how, and best-in-class support, their customers are able to achieve consistency across all of their locations and optimise their customer experience for immediate commercial gain and valuable long-term impact.

About Visual ID

Operating out of its Dublin headquarters, Visual ID is an innovative software company helping to deliver efficient legal compliance and brand consistency. Using a flexible, user-friendly, cloud-based platform, retail operators can create branded digital signage, printed point-of-sale, social media assets and in-store radio content. Visual ID's team are committed to helping retail and service industries manage challenging logistical issues of brand and trading management, backed up by their hands-on customer support.

