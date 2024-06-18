Coldwell Banker-The Starboard Group: Abbey Busch Joins The Starboard Group, Bringing Legacy of Excellence to South Florida Real Estate

Introducing Abbey Busch: The Scion of the Revered Busch Family Dynasty joins the Powerhouse South Florida Real Estate Brokerage Team- The Starboard Group

The Busch Family's foray into real estate has been nothing short of transformative, with recent strategic partnerships and notable hotel acquisitions under their belt, including the landmark purchase of the Red South Beach in Miami and their joint venture of Assouline Capital and Busch Real Estate. Inspired by her family's legacy and fueled by a passion for real estate, Abbey has chosen to embark on her own journey within the industry.

Hailing from St. Louis Missouri and now planting roots in Delray Beach Florida, Abbey joins forces with a dynamic team of industry leaders at The Starboard Group, recognized as Coldwell Banker's fastest growing team- renowned for their innovative approach and commitment to excellence. The team's roots trace back to their inception under CDS Realty, a subsidiary owned by Delray's own vitamin kingpin, Carl DeSantis, who also owned Rexwell Sundown and Celsius energy drink. Born and bred on these sun-kissed shores, the real estate group's leadership brings an intimate understanding of the local market, coupled with an extensive network of connections that spans from the highest echelons of politics to the bustling corridors of business. "When you work with The Starboard Group, you're not just getting a real estate team - you're gaining access to a treasure trove of relationships and resources, carefully cultivated to serve your every need," says William (Billy) Cunningham, CEO, The Starboard Group.

Under the stewardship of Cunningham, a native of Boynton Beach with extensive brokerage experience, and powerhouse real estate developer Bill Morris, former VP and Senior Development Officer of Cadillac Fairview Urban Development and EVP of the Nasher Company, the team has garnered accolades and recognition across all asset classes in the region. The team is ranked in the top 4% of residential buyers agents in Palm Beach County and soared to the top 20 among all Coldwell Banker agents in Florida for the year 2024, securing a spot among the top five for commercial real estate in South Florida within the Coldwell Banker network. Joining them are John Stevick, a commercial acquisitions and development expert from California, Elyse Duff, a luxury single-family homes specialist from Long Island, NY. Rick Meyer who brings a tenure with Cooper-Horowitz in New York City is an expert in financing, construction, acquisition, and re-financings, Daniel McAndrew real estate and finance graduate from FAU, and Karen Dalwadi a leading Architect and design expert. Together, they form a formidable force dedicated to revolutionizing the real estate landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abbey to The Starboard Group family," remarked Cunningham. "Her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our team as we continue to expand our reach and enhance our service offerings." John Stevick echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Abbey's unique ability to strengthen the team's capabilities across residential and hospitality real estate.

With Abbey's arrival, The Starboard Group is poised to scale new heights and redefine the standards of excellence in South Florida's real estate market. "Abbey's presence is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation," affirmed Elyse Duff. "We eagerly anticipate the value she will bring to our team and the clients we serve."

For more information about Abbey Busch and The Starboard Group's comprehensive suite of real estate services, please visit www.thestarboardgroup.com.

About The Starboard Group:

The Starboard Group is a leading real estate brokerage firm in South Florida, known for its innovative approach, commitment to excellence, and unparalleled dedication to serving clients. As Coldwell Banker's Fastest Growing Team, we are pioneers in building a fully integrated real estate company, offering expertise in capital structuring, debt financing, development oversight, management services, architectural and design, and construction. Our team of astute, ambitious, and knowledgeable agents is deeply rooted in the local community, with an extensive network of connections spanning from politics to business. When you work with The Starboard Group, you're not just getting a real estate team - you're gaining access to a treasure trove of relationships and resources, carefully cultivated to serve your every need. For more information, visit www.thestarboardgroup.com.

