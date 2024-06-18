Spacer Takes on America's $96 Billion Parking Crisis; Cutting-Edge Park Sharing Technology to Help Businesses Lower Emissions

Companies Can Double Parking Capacity Without Additional Physical Space

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Spacer Technologies, the owner of America's leading parking marketplaces Spacer and Where I Park, announces today its expansion by working with businesses to offer a cutting-edge parking management system that helps lower emissions and decarbonize transport in the community.

Spacer Takes on America's $96 Billion Parking Crisis

Spacer can significantly enhance parking capacities, in some instances by doubling it through its technology.

Designed for workplaces, public organizations, universities, commercial properties, and those working toward President Biden's whole-of-government goal of cutting carbon pollution in half by 2030*, the advanced technology will enable companies to significantly enhance their parking capacity, in some instances by doubling it, without the need for additional physical space.

Since launching into North America in 2018, Spacer Technologies has been focused on peer-to-peer shared parking for consumers. The company has now launched its corporate arm through Spacer and Where I Park by securing partnerships with numerous businesses and industries, which is predicted to grow the business by 50% in revenue in 2024.

This includes hotel chains, real estate, construction firms, and hospitals along with two of the world's top 10 technology companies, spanning across cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, to name a few.

The new parking management system will simplify the process for people to find a guaranteed parking spot, reducing fuel consumption. Employees working different shifts or hours can share the same parking spot, while spaces reserved for visitors and contractors can be used when not needed. For corporate premises with neighboring businesses or residential areas, unused spaces can be leased out during off-peak periods, creating an additional revenue stream and optimizing space usage.

On average, Americans spend 17 hours annually searching for parking, which costs each driver $345 in wasted money. The combined issues of searching for parking, fines, and parking overpayments have escalated into a $96 billion problem in the U.S. In metropolitan areas with over a million residents, 22% of city center land is dedicated exclusively to parking, which often stores empty vehicles. Spacer's mission is to utilize spare parking spaces more efficiently without the need to build new (or bigger) parking lots.

Mike Rosenbaum, the Founder and CEO of Spacer Technologies, comments, "Our mission is to reduce America's parking problem and promote sustainable transportation practices through our marketplaces. The new parking management system will bring us closer to this goal by helping American businesses monetize space and minimize waste more effectively."

To find out more, visit www.spacertechnologies.co.

