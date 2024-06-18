Antea Group USA with Inogen Alliance launches a global EHS podcast Rethinking EHS: Global Goals. Local Delivery

Antea Group USA is proud to announce the launch of a global podcast, Rethinking EHS: Global Goals, Local Delivery, together as a sponsor through Inogen Alliance.

On this podcast, we'll traverse the globe to unearth the stories of EHS and sustainability communities making an impact on the ground. We'll share compelling stories, expert insights, and diverse perspectives to highlight tangible solutions and share innovative strategies to drive change.

The idea for a global podcast stemmed from seeking a global channel to easily share more local insights from all corners of the world. We wanted to give back to our EHS community and have a platform to share expertise, learnings, challenges, and discussion on the most urgent and trending topics. It is only through collaboration and learning that we will progress some of the most urgent global goals, together.

The Alliance members regularly meet through 10 global working groups on topics such as water, sustainability, energy transition, remediation, mergers & acquisitions, health & safety and more. Through our bi-annual in-person meetings we also hear from many experts through the Alliance. We want to share more of this expertise and stories with a broader, external audience.

"I truly believe that really great things can happen out of global cooperation. And if you think about it all the way up to climate change and our ability to have an impact, that's global cooperation because we can't do it alone. So I do see the Alliance as a bit of a replica of what can be successful when you work together as teams across countries and cultures and languages," Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance and Senior Vice President at Antea Group USA.

Whether you're an EHS practitioner, a sustainability specialist, or a leader striving to improve your organization, subscribe and listen to this new series to gain insights and learn from our local experts on the ground.

Upcoming episode topics include:

A global view of the most pressing topics and importance of local understanding

Flooding recent stories from Brazil, tools, response and adaption expertise from Germany and New Zealand

PFAS chemicals and varying responses globally

Occupational health and how companies are evolving with Total Worker Health, mental health and differing local approaches with the USA, Switzerland, Ireland, and New Zealand.

And more to come on Energy Transition, CSRD, Financial Markets, Biodiversity, COP29, Water Stewardship, EHS Audits globally and Social and Environmental Justice.

Our professional host is Phil Dillard, an entrepreneur, educator, business strategist, Lean Startup expert and subject matter expert and practitioner of Waste-to-Value, Circular Economy and Regenerative Economy solutions. As a former naval officer, corporate strategist and manufacturing executive, Phil managed organizational growth, business strategy, fundraising and operations. Phil is the Founder & CEO of Thruline Networks.

Upcoming speakers in episodes include Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance; Agenor Freitas, Antea Brasil; Jon Rix, Tonkin + Taylor New Zealand; Andreas Deckelmann, HPC Germany; Alizabeth Aramowicz-Smith, Antea Group USA; Sofiane Kessouar, Baden Consulting Switzerland; Bruno Zapata, Tonkin + Taylor New Zealand; Helen Corcoran, Ayrton Group Ireland, and more to come.

The global podcast is made possible by sponsoring Associates Anew Global Consulting, Antea Group USA, Antea Brasil, Ayrton Group, Baden Consulting, denxpert, EnviroSolutions & Consulting, HPC AG, Sustainera, and Tonkin + Taylor. Our podcast production company is Caspian Studios.

Subscribe now on Apple, Spotify or view more details and episodes on the podcast page here.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the?Inogen Alliance.

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.





